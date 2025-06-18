This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The grateful parents of a two-year-old boy are holding a fundraising fun day to thank a charity that helped them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Reece Harvey, 26, and mother Millie Church, 20, from Peacehaven, are holding the Ronald McDonald Fundraiser at The Ark Pub, Newhaven, on Saturday, July 26. There will be DJs, a barbecue, games, stalls, a bouncy castle, fancy dress and more. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1417069232651048.

Reece said Ronald McDonald House Charities UK helped him and Millie during the most difficult time of their lives.

He said: “As a family, we can’t thank them enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Harvey and Millie Church with Beau shortly after his birth

Reece said his son Beau Harvey-Church was born three months prematurely on July 23, 2023. His birth was ‘completely unexpected with no warning signs’ and Beau was born with several issues, including a stage four brain bleed on one side. He also had a stage three brain bleed that lead to a stage four.

Reece said: “This caused him to have permanent brain damage and a life long illness called hydrocephalus. He was born weighing at 2lb 6 with a very slim chance of survival.”

But the family wanted to let Beau fight and spent six weeks at the Trevor Mann Baby Unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Reece said: “Being at the Trevor Mann unit was okay as we have family all around local to us who were right by our side. But unfortunately Brighton decided Beau needed a brain specialist team so they moved us to King’s College Hospital in London.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece with Beau in the hospital

He said Beau was put in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which offered excellent care but no space for parents to stay next to their children overnight.

Reece said: “We had no choice but to sleep in parks, cars, waiting areas and, when we could afford to or find one with space, local hotels.”

Over the next three months, the couple took their belongings around with them and went for days without cooked meals, often wearing the same clothes because they could not afford laundrettes.

Reece said: “We didn’t mind because we were doing it for our Beau. But, of course, it wasn’t easy and shouldn’t be a stress parents have to deal with on top of their children fighting for their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beau and his dad

Meanwhile, Beau had multiple brain surgeries, lumbar punctures and scans.

Reece said: “This was heartbreaking for all of our family but we got through it. Towards the very end of Beau’s first hospital stint we got introduced to a charity called Ronald McDonald’s Housing Charity and these are now, and will always be, our lifeline for when Beau’s back in hospital. They offer you a home away from home right next to the hospital so parents can stay right by there child stress-free, with support, warmth, a cosy room and a space to wind down after the long days up the hospital.”

The charity, he said, is needed by thousands of families every day. Visit rmhc.org.uk. The couple’s fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/page/beausfundraiserday aims to raise £3,000 to sponsor a room for a year.

Reece said: “We ask and beg anyone who can help support this amazing charity, bring anything to the table to make this event bigger and better, and help more people’s lives, to come forward and be a part of this magical day we have planned. I also just want to say a massive thank you to my family and friends who have supported our whole journey and are supporting this charity event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece and Millie withBeau at the hospital

If anyone would like a stall at the event they can get in in touch. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1417069232651048 for more information or make a donation at www.justgiving.com/page/beausfundraiserday.

Beau has an Amazon wish list for raffle prizes. Visit www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1CQ7AUJI1RSZ8?ref_=list_d_wl_ys_list_1.

Entry is free. All ages are welcome but dogs are not allowed. The event takes place from 12pm to 6pm.