Groundbreaking project by Brighton researchers could enable healing chronic wounds from the inside out

Millions living with chronic wounds may soon find relief, thanks to a new €7.3m EU-funded project to develop injectable hydrogel treatment for hard-to-heal wounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers at the University of Brighton’s Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Devices are part of an international team of experts developing an innovative injectable treatment designed to accelerate healing in deep, hard-to-reach wounds which affect more than 300 million people worldwide.

Known as deep cavity chronic wounds, these types of wounds are a major source of pain and distress for patients, significantly reducing their quality of life and accounting for 2-4% of healthcare costs in Europe. Current treatments are limited in their ability to reach the depths of the wounds, control infection and inflammation, as well as facilitate tissue regeneration. Now, thanks to a major €7.299 million grant from the European Commission, this may change soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the Injectheal project is a 4D injectable self-healing hydrogel, designed to not only deliver medication precisely where it’s needed but to actively support tissue regeneration and reduce inflammation and infection.

Injectheal Team - From left to right (Shirin Saberianpour, Ian Cooper and Nadia Terrazzini)

When completed, the hydrogel which is developed from safe, sustainable materials, will be a radical leap in chronic wound treatment—especially for deep tunnel wounds, which are notoriously difficult to manage using existing therapies.

The team at the University of Brighton will receive over €1.1 million to test the hydrogel platform’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties as well as its ability to trigger the formation of new blood vessels, providing effective formulations viable for industrial exploitation.

Launched in May 2025, the 3.5-year interdisciplinary initiative is led at the University of Brighton by Professor of Tissue Regeneration, Matteo Santin who said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chronic wounds don’t just damage skin—they erode confidence, independence, and quality of life. Harnessing the knowledge acquired in more than 30 years of researching what makes materials safe and compatible with the body, we've learned how to reach the hardest-to-heal wounds. Injectheal is about more than science. The hydrogel will be designed with, not just for, patients It’s about restoring dignity to patients who have waited too long for effective solutions.”

The project brings together leading scientists, clinicians, engineers, and patient advocates from across Europe, uniting 13 partners from 8 countries including Italy, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. These include Trinity College Dublin, Universität Siegen, Joanneum Research, CSIC/UPV, and the Lindsay Leg Club Foundation.

Unlike many research initiatives, Injectheal puts patients at the centre from day one. The Lindsay Leg Club Foundation, a UK-based charity, will coordinate a series of workshops and co-creation activities, ensuring that people living with chronic wounds and their carers actively help shape the hydrogel platform.

This approach ensures that what is developed in the lab meets real-world needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By focussing on deep wounds, this new project will complement the current research on wound management at the Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Devices, University of Brighton who is also the recipient of a grant by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council to develop novel wound dressings able to accelerate and monitor wound healing.

For more information, visit the project site or contact the Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Devices at [email protected].