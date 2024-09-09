Hassocks Goes Gold 2024

Organisers of this year’s Hassocks Goes Gold are celebrating after getting almost halfway to the 2024 fundraising target of £10,000.

Every September, gold bows appear along a trail in the village for an entire month to raise awareness about children’s cancer.

The charity month features art exhibitions, live music, a Golden Gala and much more, all to raise funds for #PearlPower, which helps fight childhood cancers with poor outcomes via the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/HGG2024.

But organiser Rachel BartlettBundy said: “We need more prizes for our super popular daily Facebook auctions, for the Raffle at our Golden Gala at the end of this glorious month of gold, and bottles of booze for our tombola stall at the village market on Saturday 28th. If you can help out with a prize that would be amazing.”

Rachel said the overall #PearlPower fund stands at over £107K and now funds two research projects, which are leading to more effective and kinder Childhood Cancer treatments.

She said: “With worldwide funding for Childhood Cancer research at an appalling four per cent the funds we raise via the Childhood Cancer & Leukaemia Group really are VITAL for all the children diagnosed each year. Sadly Childhood Cancer is still the largest killer of children in the UK.”

The Golden Gala, a fabulous themed quiz night that featured live jazz, as well as a pudding auction and a raffle, takes place at The Hassocks Pub on Friday, September 27 (table for a team of eight £40).