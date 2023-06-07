NationalWorldTV
Hassocks parents raise £80,000 in just three months to help three-year-old boy fight cancer

The parents of a three-year-old Mid Sussex boy with cancer have now raised around £80,000 through an online fundraiser.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

Kat Lichten and her husband Alastair from Hassocks set up the page www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten for their son Teddy in February after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July 2022.

Their goal is to raise £250,000 to £300,000 for potentially lifesaving treatment.

Katherine called their current total ‘a huge milestone’.

Three-year-old Teddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year
Three-year-old Teddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year
Hassocks parents need £250,000 to help three-year-old Teddy fight cancer
So far Teddy has had six rounds of induction chemotherapy, several admissions to hospital for fevers, a stem cell harvest, two rounds of high dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. He is currently part way through 20 sessions of radiotherapy, which will be followed by 6 months of immunotherapy.

Katherine and Alastair have thanked the Mid Sussex community for their response. Recently there has been a coronation day fundraiser at The Hassocks Hotel, which raised £3,914. Hassocks resident Mike Straney also walked 100km along the Jurassic Coast with his friend Alan to raise £4,222. Visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten.

