Hassocks parents raise £80,000 in just three months to help three-year-old boy fight cancer

Kat Lichten and her husband Alastair from Hassocks set up the page www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten for their son Teddy in February after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July 2022.
Their goal is to raise £250,000 to £300,000 for potentially lifesaving treatment.
Katherine called their current total ‘a huge milestone’.
So far Teddy has had six rounds of induction chemotherapy, several admissions to hospital for fevers, a stem cell harvest, two rounds of high dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. He is currently part way through 20 sessions of radiotherapy, which will be followed by 6 months of immunotherapy.
Katherine and Alastair have thanked the Mid Sussex community for their response. Recently there has been a coronation day fundraiser at The Hassocks Hotel, which raised £3,914. Hassocks resident Mike Straney also walked 100km along the Jurassic Coast with his friend Alan to raise £4,222. Visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten.