Hassocks parents raise £80,000 in just three months to help three-year-old boy fight cancer

The parents of a three-year-old Mid Sussex boy with cancer have now raised around £80,000 through an online fundraiser.

Kat Lichten and her husband Alastair from Hassocks set up the page www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten for their son Teddy in February after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July 2022.

Their goal is to raise £250,000 to £300,000 for potentially lifesaving treatment.

Katherine called their current total ‘a huge milestone’.

Three-year-old Teddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far Teddy has had six rounds of induction chemotherapy, several admissions to hospital for fevers, a stem cell harvest, two rounds of high dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. He is currently part way through 20 sessions of radiotherapy, which will be followed by 6 months of immunotherapy.