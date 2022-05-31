Hastings NHS - where to get urgent care during the jubilee bank holiday weekend

A spokesman said: “Across Sussex, health and care partners are continuing to work together to provide support so that emergency teams can care for those who need help.

“Knowing the right place for medical help over the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays weekend can help you get the treatment you need faster.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For medical advice, you can call NHS 111 by phone or go online at 111.nhs.uk.

The NHS is calling on residents of Hastings and surrounding areas to make sure they know where to go if they need medical help over the long Platinum Jubilee bank holidays weekend.

“Help is available 24/7 and trained operators offer advice and guidance for urgent healthcare needs when it is not an emergency.

“NHS 111 call handlers can advise on where local NHS services are and can even suggest an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or Minor Injuries Unit, help with prescriptions and offer self-care advice.”

Hastings Urgent Treatment centre, at the Conquest Hospital, is open 24/7.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer for Sussex CCGs, said: “We know that people are going to be out enjoying the Jubilee celebrations and we hope that everyone has a fantastic time.

“We are asking everyone to be sensible, to look after themselves and to know what to do if they do need NHS help this weekend.