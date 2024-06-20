Hastings Old Town Surgery has won a gold award for its work to encourage people with a learning disability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Living with a learning disability can often mean poorer physical and mental health. An annual health check can improve people’s health by proactively spotting problems earlier.

Dr Amy Dissanayake, local GP, NHS Sussex Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and National Specialty Advisor for NHS England said: “People with a learning disability can sometimes find it hard to know when they are unwell, or to tell someone about it. A health check once a year gives people time to talk about anything about their health or wellbeing that is worrying them and means they can get used to going to visit the doctor.

“Anyone age 14 and up with a learning disability is entitled to a free annual health check.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Thumbs Up scheme supports GP Practices to increase the number of people who receive an annual health check, make reasonable adjustments to support care, reduce health inequalities and prevent early deaths.

Hastings Old Town Surgery has secured the top “gold” level of the quality kite mark, for excellence in various standards including improving access; training of all staff; providing accessible information; completion of health checks and ‘My Care Passports’; and overall health care.

83.4 per cent of patients at Hastings Old Town on the learning disability register received an annual health check last year, (though 100% were offered)

Nurse and Trainee ACP Sally Tripp, Clinical Lead for Learning Disabilities at Hastings Old Town Surgery, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for all of our patients and are aware of the health inequalities faced by people with learning disabilities. We understand that accessing primary care can be difficult for them, so we’ve worked closely with the LD Health Facilitation Team to ensure that we are adjusting our services to meet their needs. We have also made adaptations such as running clinics at quieter times on Saturday mornings or carrying out weekly ward rounds for our LD Homes.“

Anyone aged 14 or over who's on their GP's Learning Disability Register can have a free annual health check once a year. You can ask to go on this register if you think you have a learning disability. It also helps doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff know what support is needed, including easy read information, longer appointments, and support with making decisions. These things are called reasonable adjustments. People on the learning disability register can get free flu and Coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccines. If they have carers, they will be invited as well.