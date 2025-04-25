Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Haywards Heath charity is highlighting ‘the urgent need to act swiftly’ on group B Strep (GBS) infections in babies after an 11-year-old girl was awarded a £35million settlement.

Group B Strep Support (GBSS) said the money was given by Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, concerning the diagnosis and treatment of an early-onset GBS infection.

The charity said the hospital trust admitted liability regarding the delayed administering of antibiotics, and said the child had brain damage and has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, global developmental delay and severe sight impairment.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We have formally apologised to the family involved for the trauma and distress they experienced during birth and over the last 11 years.”

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is giving a £35 million payout to an 11-year-old girl. Photo: Google Street View

Jane Plumb MBE, chief executive and co-founder of Haywards Heath-based GBSS said: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic case, which highlights the urgent need to act swiftly on the known risk factors for group B Strep (GBS) infections in babies, and how vital timely diagnosis and treatment is.”

Group B Strep Support was founded after Jane’s middle child Theo died from a group B strep infection at 17 hours old after being born at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Jane said: “The £35 million settlement underscores the severe impact of missed or delayed care and the importance of adhering to established guidelines. We urge all NHS Trusts to prioritise the implementation of national guidelines to ensure that no other family has to endure the pain and suffering caused by preventable GBS infections.”

She said preventing these tragedies is ‘relatively low cost’, adding that routine antenatal GBS testing and prompt antibiotic administration can prevent life-altering outcomes.

But she said: “Unlike most high-income countries, the UK does not routinely offer antenatal testing for GBS to all pregnant women and people. We’re a real outlier here which is devastating because routine testing could – and in other countries does – prevent most of these infections and ease long-term pressure on the NHS.

“The results of a major trial (GBS3 Trial) on the best way to prevent GBS infections in newborn babies will be published later this year, and will guide future prevention strategies in the UK. I fully expect these results to support routine testing – the Government must act swiftly to ensure fewer babies develop these horrid infections.

“Our thoughts are with the child and her family.”

The child’s parents said the ongoing legal process has been challenging as they try to meet their daughter’s complex needs. They said: “We consider ourselves immensely fortunate and grateful to still have her by our side, particularly during the early stages when survival seemed uncertain. Nevertheless, we will forever mourn the life she could have lived and the experiences she will never get to have. No compensation can fully alleviate the pain and suffering she endured or restore the life she could have and should have had. Despite this, the financial security she will now possess ensures that she will be well looked after even when we are no longer here. This brings us a great sense of relief.”

The spokesperson for the hospital trust said: “We hope that the settlement agreed will go some way in supporting the child through their life and ensuring they can receive the ongoing care they need.

“Whilst our policy states that all women should receive an information leaflet about Group B Streptococcus, we are aware that this does not always happen, however all women who are symptomatic for Group B Streptococcus do receive the leaflet.

“We have reminded our maternity staff about the importance of providing every woman with key clinical information, including the information leaflet, and will strictly monitor this compliance.”