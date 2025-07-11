Haywards Heath cyclist who nearly died after crashing into hearse prepares to ride 950 miles for charity

A cyclist from Haywards Heath who nearly died two years ago is aiming to ride 957 miles to raise money for charity.

Stuart Humphrey is taking part in the London Edinburgh London 2025 bike ride this August in aid of Sussex Cancer Fund.

The charity made the announcement, saying people can donate to Stuart’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/london-edinburgh-london-sussex-cancer-fund.

Sussex Cancer Fund explained that Stuart had a serious accident in 2023 when he was cycling down Ditchling Beacon and rode into the back of a hearse, who then had to drive him to hospital.

Stuart said: “It would have been funny if I hadn’t been in so much pain.”

He said: “I remember saying to the driver that if I didn’t make it to hospital, he could at least fast track me to the morgue! I can look back now and laugh, but there was an empty coffin in the hearse, and I half wondered if I might end up in it.”

The accident left Stuart unable to stand or breathe properly and he was in a critical condition in hospital for over a week. Sussex Cancer Fund said he was treated for a bleed on the brain, head injuries and broken ribs.

Stuart hopes to raise £1 for every mile. The challenge must be completed within 128 hours and will take Stuart to England and Scotland’s capital cities. The London-Edinburgh-London bike ride takes place every four years with 2,000 riders participating.

Stuart is raising money for the charity in aid of a friend who died of a brain tumour.

He said: “It’s likely that every cancer patient in Sussex will have benefitted in some way from the charity, even if they don’t realise it. They’re a small charity but they do so much, including funding key research, equipping hospitals with vital equipment, like scanners, drip stands and modesty gowns, and offering complementary therapies to patients to support them through their cancer experience.”

Joanna Godden, marketing and fundraising manager for Sussex Cancer Fund, said: “We’re immensely proud of Stuart taking on this mammoth challenge on our behalf. The funds he’s raising will do so much to help people in our county going through cancer. Receiving a cancer diagnosis is everyone’s worse nightmare. We’re here to hold their hand and help make the journey that little less stressful wherever we can. We can only do it though with the support of our community. It’s the actions of people like Stuart which mean more local families in our region living with cancer will get the help they need.”

Stuart thanked his supporters, saying: “I own a small marketing agency called Phoenix Marketing, and have been lucky enough to get some sponsors on board to help me prepare for the event. Dolphins Optometrists have kindly supplied me with a rather dashing pair of prescription glasses and SKS in Germany have provided some much-needed bike kit. Balfe’s Bikes are supporting my training too.

“But it’s really thanks to my lovely wife Lizzi that I’m even doing the event at all. I only received a place on the oversubscribed ballot because she offered to volunteer for the week. Luckily, she’s a physiotherapist, so she may come in very helpful indeed.”