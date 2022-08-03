The charity, which gives financial support to the hospital, supplements its services and runs its coffee shop, would like a new treasurer and a social media specialist.

Michael Stratford from Hassocks, a trustee who has volunteered for 12 years, said the ideal candidates should be outgoing and positive.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The community within Mid Sussex owes a lot to the hospital for all the work that they do,” he said, adding that League of Friends members aim to make a big contribution to the NHS.

The coffee shop at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath

Michael said the charity’s treasurer, who will replace Andrew Fox, should have some background in finances.

But he said: “Systems are already in place, it’s just a case of presenting paperwork to the committee.”

Michael added that there is no age limit for either role.

Samsung's GC85 AccE was successfully installed in The Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, in July. From left: Mercedes Madden (League of Friends chair), Glenn Mendoza (radiographer), Peggy Guggenheim (League of Friends), Mike Lavelle (League of Friends), Kate Custis (lead superintendent radiographer), Natalie Barton (radiographer) and David Billett (account manager MIS)

The League of Friends was originally established in 1956 as the Friends of Cuckfield Hospital, the general hospital for Mid Sussex at the time.

Services were transferred to the new Mid Sussex General Hospital in 1991, which was officially opened in September of that year by HRH Princess Anne.

Afterwards, it became known as the Princess Royal Hospital and the charity became the League of Friends of the Princess Royal Hospital, incorporating the leagues supporting St Francis and Haywards Heath hospitals.

The League’s next upcoming project is to redevelop the coffee shop.

“It’s our biggest revenue earner,” said Michael, adding that the raised funds go into the League’s bank account to donate to the hospital when required.

“It’s down to us to run and it’s down to us to gather cash and all the things that go with it,” he said.

Dame Vera Lynn, who was patron of the League of Friends from 2000, opened the coffee shop in 2010, and over the years she supported many fundraising events and projects to benefit patients and staff.

In July The Princess Royal Hospital installed its second Samsung GC85 AccE Digital X-ray room, supported by MIS Healthcare.

The new and more advanced X-ray equipment was funded by the League of Friends.

Chair Mercedes Madden said the PRH League of Friends was delighted to contribute to the hospital once again.