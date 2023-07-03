NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Haywards Heath mayor joins fun clay workshop for National Care Home Open Week

Oakwood Court care home in Haywards Heath marked the national Care Home Open Week (June 26-July 3) with a fun clay workshop.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

The town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield and councillor Abdul Bashar joined residents, staff and students from Warden Park and Bolney Primary Schools at the event organised by Sussex Housing and Care.

The mayor said: “It was wonderful to see all these young students interacting with residents of the care home, having such an enjoyable time, with lots of chat and laughter. My colleague, Cllr Bashar was also delighted to attend this event as his beautiful wife works at the care home.”

Read More
Read more: Mid Sussex doctor who was born on the first day of the NHS celebrates...
The town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield joined residents and staff at Oakwood Court care home last weekThe town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield joined residents and staff at Oakwood Court care home last week
The town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield joined residents and staff at Oakwood Court care home last week
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mayor added: “This was a lovely intergenerational local community event and a real pleasure to take part in. Thank you to all the staff, residents and children for a wonderful fun morning at Oakwood Court and thank you to Sussex Housing and Care for putting on a super event for National Care Home Open Week.”

Related topics:Haywards Heath