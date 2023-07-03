Haywards Heath mayor joins fun clay workshop for National Care Home Open Week

The town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield and councillor Abdul Bashar joined residents, staff and students from Warden Park and Bolney Primary Schools at the event organised by Sussex Housing and Care.

The mayor said: “It was wonderful to see all these young students interacting with residents of the care home, having such an enjoyable time, with lots of chat and laughter. My colleague, Cllr Bashar was also delighted to attend this event as his beautiful wife works at the care home.”

