Haywards Heath pensioner completes 72-mile running challenge despite catching Covid in final week

A 72-year-old pensioner from Haywards Heath has completed his charity challenge of running 72 miles in one month.

Melvyn Walmsley, whose goal was to help 72 children attend school in Ghana, has raised £3,100 of his £5,184 target so far.

Melvyn told the Middy that he completed his challenge on March 18, despite catching Covid before his final week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Having avoided it so far, I tested positive for Covid-19 with just five days to go, which weakened me quite a bit. Fortunately, I had got ahead of schedule and there were only 10.2 miles to go.”

Melvyn Walmsley from Haywards Heath after finishing the Burgess Hill 10k race in 2017

Melvyn said he walked as quickly as he could on the final Tuesday and Wednesday because running would have been a ‘bridge too far’. He finished his challenge with 48 hours to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was totally exhausted and very relieved,” he said, adding that he also needed help from an osteopath just one week into the challenge after experiencing a problem with his lower back.

Melvyn, who is just starting to feel normal again, said: “What kept me motivated were two things. One was the eagerness of girls and boys in Ghana to go to school, children who would otherwise have had their dreams of an education dashed and become child labourers. Many of them will gladly walk several miles to school each day. The other motivator has been the tremendous generosity of friends, family and many others, including Middy readers, many of whom I have never met but who have all generously encouraged me and supported my efforts, despite our current cost-of-living problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children at a rural Bawku primary school with their new uniforms and stationery

Melvyn started the challenge on February 18 but people can still sponsor him at www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/melvyn-72miles-72. People can also post a cheque – payable to Lovey Foundation (UK), marked on the back ‘72 miles at 72’ – to Lovey Foundation (UK), Flat 4 Francislea, Colwell Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EL.

The Lovey Foundation (UK) provides children of subsistence farmers in the Bawku Municipal District with the uniforms and equipment they need for a primary school education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad