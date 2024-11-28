Health and care partners call on public to ‘Help Us Help You’ ahead of winter

Yesterday, the NHS and partners in Sussex launched a call on the public as services prepare for winter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health and care staff are already very busy giving local people the best possible care but it is expected that there will be an increase in the number of people needing help and support over the coming weeks.

It is expected that there will be seasonally driven increases in illness such as acute respiratory illness, flu, Covid, and norovirus, together with the impact of cold weather and the ongoing impact from the cost-of-living crisis which constrains the ability of the most vulnerable in our population to keep themselves well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS and wider partners have been working since the summer to prepare for winter and clear plans are in place to ensure that local hospitals, GP practices, social, community health, ambulance, and mental health services, and voluntary organisations, can continue to provide safe care for people across Sussex.

Look after yourself this winter

Key priorities are to:

· People are supported to stay well and additional support is available for our most vulnerable populations to prevent hospital admission where possible;

· Same day urgent care is available to ensure that people can receive safe urgent and emergency care if they need it; and

· Improvements in discharge to help people to get home from hospital in a timely way and to ensure good access to inpatient beds when people need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make the right choice this winter

It is important that everyone plays a part in helping to make sure you, your family and friends, and people living across your local community get the support and care needed this winter.

We cannot do this alone. We are asking everyone living across Sussex to Help Us Help You this winter by:

· Making sure you receive a free flu and Covid and RSV vaccinations if you are eligible

· Using NHS 111 for advice on the most appropriate service for their needs

· Contact your GP practice about worrying symptoms

· Speaking to a pharmacist about minor illnesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Only using 999 and hospital Emergency Departments for life-threatening conditions

· Making sure you get repeat prescriptions in time for weekends and bank holidays

· Stocking up on over-the-counter medicines

· Looking out for vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours.

By committing to these actions, together, we will help make sure you and others get the support and care you need this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr James Ramsey, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “Maintaining the quality and safety of services is the key priority for all health and care partners in Sussex. We know that we will see an increase in demand for services, and all partners are working together to ensure that people can continue to receive timely access to the most appropriate help and support.

“It is really important we work to prioritise the most vulnerable in our communities, and much work is underway to proactively support them and help to make sure that their needs are being cared for. We also need to ensure that people can receive help if they need urgent or emergency support, and there are a wide range of services available from our pharmacies across Sussex, to NHS 111, our minor injury units and urgent treatment centres.

“Planned care will also continue as we work to reduce the time people are waiting for care. Health and care teams will be continuing to work hard to see people who are currently waiting and ensure they receive the care they need.

“It’s also important for people to take steps to keep yourself well this winter. Having a personal winter plan might include stocking up on the cold and flu medicines in your medicine cabinet at home, as well as thinking about other supplies that can help you manage if we have a cold snap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make sure that if you do have a long-term condition like diabetes, asthma, or high blood pressure you take your prescribed medication and attend any review appointments that are due.

“If you do fall ill, you can get helpful advice from your local pharmacy or get in touch with 111 online or by phone. And don’t forget to download the NHS App, it has lots of advice on hundreds of conditions and can help you access health services.”

For more information visit our Get the right care – Sussex Health & Care – web pages.