Health checks help people with a learning disability in Sussex live longer

As we mark Learning Disability Week (16 – 22 June 2025) NHS Sussex is proud to highlight the vital role of annual health checks in helping people with a learning disability to live longer, healthier lives.

The checks are done by a doctor or nurse at your local GP surgery. They help spot problems early and stop new health issues before they start.

Last year, more than 8,000 health checks took place across Sussex. This means 77% of people on the learning disability register had their check – exceeding the national target of 75% (April 2024 – March 2025).

Anyone aged 14 or over who is on their GP’s learning disability register can get a free check once a year.

NHS Sussex

Dr Amy Dissanayake, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, a local GP, and Clinical Director for Learning Disabilities in Sussex, said:

These health checks make a real difference to people’s lives. The GP or nurse has time to understand each person and what they need. We can spot problems early, offer the right support, and help people stay well for longer. Everyone deserves good care, and this is one way to make sure they get it. By undertaking these, we can begin to address unmet health needs and reduce the health inequalities which people with a learning disability experience.

During the check, the GP or nurse will talk about health, medication, and support needs. The person does not need to be ill to have one.

Families and carers can book the check by contacting their GP surgery. Tell the team the person has a learning disability and ask for an annual health check. The surgery can also make changes to help, such as a quiet waiting space, longer appointment times, or Easy Read information.

Dr Dissanayake added:

Annual health checks are a key part of caring for people with a learning disability. I am proud that more took place this year than ever before in Sussex. Thank you to all the GPs and practice teams who carried out these checks, and to everyone who came in. If you think you should be on the learning disability register, contact your surgery. You can then book a health check that fits your needs. You can also find Easy Read guides and videos on our website. These show what happens at a check and why it matters.

Young people with a learning disability need a health check annually even if they are regularly seeing other health or care professionals. It will help them to stay well by finding any problems early, so they get the right care sooner. It’s also important – as they begin the transition from youth to adult services – to get familiar with these checks and establish them as a key part of looking after their health.