Health leaders encourage people with severe mental illness to attend life-saving checks, this World Bipolar Day

People with severe mental illness are at higher risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and obesity. But early action can help to stop these issues becoming more serious.

This World Biploar Day, the NHS in Sussex is calling for everyone with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, or a history of psychosis, to attend their free annual Physical Health Check.

In the UK, more than one million people have bipolar. Bipolar is a severe mental illness characterised by extreme mood swings and changes in energy levels. Someone with bipolar can have long or short periods of stability but can then go ‘low’ (into deep depression) or ‘high’ (experiencing hypomania, mania or psychosis). They can also experience a ‘mixed state’ too, where symptoms of depression and mania occur at the same time.

52-year-old Melanie* from Sussex was diagnosed with Bipolar in 2005 after a suicide attempt. She recalls,

1 in 12 people impacted by bipolar

I was admitted into a psychiatric unit at Charing Cross Hospital in London. I had never heard of bipolar and the psychiatrist did not explain my diagnosis, so the other patients in the hospital explained my diagnosis.

Melanie added:

In 2017 my GP surgery sent me an official looking letter. At first I did not respond but then my psychiatric nurse explained what it was for and why it was important for me to have my physical health checked. At the time I was not looking after myself. I am dual diagnosis with substance misuse, so it was imperative that I took the physical health check. It was a simple procedure. I had a blood test, my blood pressure taken, answered some lifestyle questions and measured my height and weight. It only took 20 minutes. Surprisingly after my first physical health check everything came back okay. However, a few years later I needed some vitamins and also blood pressure tablets – so these health check are important. I would strongly advise that if you have a severe mental illness, you go to a health check every year. For me, the first few years everything was okay but then I needed medication to balance my blood pressure and it also found that a medication I was taking was making my potassium too low so I had to have further treatment, as I would have been critically ill if left. It only takes 20 minutes out of a whole year to get a physical check and it could save your life. It is worth doing this physical health check because you are worth it.

All adults aged 18 years and over, who have a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and/or psychosis, can access the checks. Patients, or their families/carers, can contact their GP practice and request an appointment for the check.

We know that sometimes it can be difficult to attend appointments and so GP practices can provide support such as a longer appointment; an appointment at the beginning or end of the day; a quiet place to wait if people find it hard to be in a busy waiting room; encouraging people to have a carer, friend, or peer support worker with them; or something else.

Dr Lindsay Hadley, NHS Sussex clinical lead for physical health checks in severe mental illness, said:

An annual physical health check helps you stay well by talking about your health and finding any problems early, so you can get the right care. The full check involves six different elements including a blood pressure check; your height and weight; a blood sample to test your glucose levels (the main type of sugar in your blood) and cholesterol levels. We are committed to supporting local people with bipolar and ensuring that everyone receives the help and care they need. We encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward and receive this important check to help them maintain their health and wellbeing.

Sussex practices are also supported by a team of Access Facilitators who work closely with them to help engage with people who have SMI, and support and encourage them to access physical health checks. Access Facilitators take a proactive outreach approach in supporting people who have not had recent contact with their GP to have a physical health assessment.

Jonny Henderson, Senior Access Facilitator in Brighton & Hove, said:

I always try to create a safe and relaxed environment to help the patient to feel at ease, and answer any questions they have. It is so rewarding when patients tell me they were glad they had their health check. It reminds me why I do this job.

* Name changed to protect identity

Notes to editors

The annual physical health check is an opportunity to raise any health concerns the person may have. It includes:

Measurements and screening of things like weight, risk of diabetes and heart health, and the impact of these things on their life.

Discussions around their lifestyle, such as activity levels, the foods they usually eat, if they smoke, and alcohol intake.

Checking they have access to routine screening programmes, which monitor health and find problems earlier.

Discussing how they might improve their health, including supporting them to access services which could help them to identify and meet their health goals.

Asking how they are doing and what else they might need.

Patients are also able to bring someone with them to the appointment.

More information on Physical Health Checks.

World Bipolar Day is celebrated each year on 30 March, the birthday of Vincent Van Gogh, who was diagnosed with bipolar after he died. The vision of World Bipolar Day is to encourage understanding about what bipolar is – and isn’t – and to banish stigma from the face of the planet.