Health leaders urge people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather

People in Sussex are being urged to keep warm and look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to cold weather after the Met Office issued an Amber Cold-health alert this week (2-8 Jan).

Low temperatures and potentially severe overnight frosts are forecast across Sussex. Forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services.

Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

Keeping warm can help prevent colds, flu, and more serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, and depression.

Stay well and safe this winter

The NHS in Sussex is warning about the health risks of the cold weather by offering simple tips to stay well during low temperatures:

Avoid exposure to cold or icy outdoor conditions at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls. Don’t delay treating minor ailments like colds or sore throats. People can visit their local pharmacist for advice and treatment. Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over. Those aged 50 or over or are a carer are advised to take up the offer of a free flu jab. Wear shoes with good grip when outside to avoid slips and falls on slippery or icy surfaces. Keep bedroom windows closed at night if possible. Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately. Ensure those who are vulnerable get any prescription medicines if bad weather is forecast.

GP and Clinical Director for NHS Sussex, Dr Selma Stafford said: "Cold weather can significantly affect health, especially for older individuals and those with heart or lung conditions.

If you have a medical condition, ensure your home is heated to a comfortable level. Aim to keep the rooms you use most, like the living room and bedroom, at a minimum of 18°C, and keep bedroom windows closed at night.

As temperatures are expected to drop further in the coming days, we encourage everyone in Sussex to take extra precautions, look after themselves, and check in on loved ones to ensure they are safe and warm."

NHS Sussex is reminding anyone struggling to heat their homes to ensure they get all the help they are entitled to. Grants, benefits and advice are available to make homes more energy efficient, improve heating or help with bills.

Find out more ways to save energy in your home from GOV.UK, or call the government helpline on 0800 444 202.

Find out more from GOV.UK about benefits and financial support for those on a low income.

Sussex NHS is also calling on the most vulnerable to take extra care, and people are being reminded to look out for others. Those worried about a relative or elderly neighbour can contact their local council or call the Age UK helpline on 0800 678 1602 (8am to 7 pm daily).