Sussex residents are gearing up for another heatwave, with the Met Office putting a four-day amber warning in place as temperatures are predicted to reach 35°C in parts of the county.

To help Sussex residents get a good night’s sleep despite the rising temperatures, The Sleep Charity has published five rather unorthodox recommendations.

If you’ve got an attic, try opening the hatch during the day. The hot air will rise and this will give it somewhere to go. Put a tray or bowl of ice, or even an old bottle filled with frozen water, in front of a fan to cool the air down even more. Pull out your hot water bottle but fill it with ice cold water and have it in bed with you. Cooling your feet lowers the overall body temperature so keep your feet as cool as possible. Try putting socks in the fridge or freezer then putting them on before bed. Drink plenty of cold water during the evening and keep a glass by the bed. Your body will feel much cooler if you are hydrated.

As Sussex prepares for another heatwave this week, The Sleep Charity has published its top five hacks for getting a good night’s sleep during a heatwave. Picture by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

The Sleep Charity deputy CEO, Lisa Artis, said: “Sleeping in hot weather can be tough, especially when experiencing temperatures in the thirties like we are set to experience here in the UK.

“Your body temperature needs to drop slightly before you go to sleep which is why many may struggle to drift off when the temperatures are high. Try to keep yourself and your bedroom as cool as you can, and it is really important to stay hydrated.