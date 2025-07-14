Helena Dollimore MP visits Medica to discuss NHS support and local community engagement

Medica, the UK’s leading provider of teleradiology services, welcomed Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, to its Hastings headquarters on Thursday 3rd July. The visit provided an opportunity to discuss Medica’s ongoing support for the NHS and the company’s long-standing role as a local employer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit was arranged through Medica’s membership with AXREM, the UK trade association representing the interests of diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy equipment suppliers and service providers.

The timing coincided with the recent publication of the UK government’s 10-year health plan for England, prompting timely discussions about the future of healthcare delivery. Medica leaders introduced Helena to the company’s innovative teleradiology model, which enables hospitals across the UK to access fast, high-quality radiology reporting—helping reduce imaging backlogs and improve patient outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted to welcome Helena Dollimore to our Hastings office,” said Ben Garlick, our Head of Commercial. “We are grateful for Helena's visit, it was a valuable opportunity to share the important role we play in supporting the national healthcare system, and to explore ways we can further support our nearby community as a dedicated local employer in Hastings".

Left to right: Ben Garlick, Head of Commercial, Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, Fiona Carr, Group Head of HR and Gary Thompsett, Head of Service Development

Helena met with members of the Medica team and toured the facility, learning more about how the company’s clinical expertise and digital infrastructure are used to deliver critical diagnostic services every day. She was also briefed on Medica’s outreach work with local schools, which aims to raise awareness of career opportunities in healthcare and technology for young people in the area.

Medica has been based in East Sussex for over 20 years and continues to play a key role in supporting both national healthcare delivery and local employment.