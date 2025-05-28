Helping people cope with cancer and weight loss: Sussex Cancer Fund supports groundbreaking research

Sussex Cancer Fund is proud to be co-funding an innovative research project alongside Gilead UK that aims to support people living with cancer and experiencing unintentional weight loss, often linked to a condition called cancer cachexia. The CHANGES2 project is led by Dr Sally Wheelwright at the University of Sussex’s SHORE-C research unit, with clinical collaboration from Dr Amelie Harle, Consultant Medical Oncologist.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer cachexia affects up to 80% of people with advanced cancer and can cause significant distress for both patients and their loved ones. It’s a complex condition where people lose muscle and weight—even if they are able to eat—and can impact quality of life, treatment tolerance, and emotional wellbeing. Many families find it difficult to understand or manage, leading to, anxiety, and sometimes conflict around eating and nutrition.

The CHANGES2 project is developing and evaluating a free, easy-to-use online resource to help patients and carers better understand and manage this condition. The website includes short films, interactive tools, and practical advice on how to eat well during cancer, why people lose weight, and how to communicate openly about the emotional side of this experience.

How it helps patients and families:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer cachexia

Explains why people with cancer may lose weight despite best efforts

Offers practical suggestions for nutrition and appetite management

Reduces emotional strain by supporting better communication between patients and caregivers

Builds confidence and knowledge in managing cancer-related weight loss

Dr Sally Wheelwright, who is leading the project, has extensive experience developing digital health tools for people living with cancer and other complex conditions. This new resource will be freely available on the SHORE-C website and promoted through healthcare professionals, cancer charities, and social media.

“We chose to support this project because it tackles an overlooked yet deeply impactful aspects of cancer care—unintentional weight loss,” said Steve Crocker, Sussex Cancer Fund Trustee and Research Lead. “The purpose of the Sussex Cancer Fund is to make the cancer journey more bearable, and this resource gives patients and families the understanding to better cope with a distressing part of cancer. It’s practical, evidence-based and a good example of how our donor’s money is spent on providing direct benefit to patients through our research projects.”

Looking ahead, the resource could lay the groundwork for wider adoption across the NHS and beyond. By gathering real-world data on its use and impact, the project will also help inform future healthcare planning and possibly even shape better, more holistic treatment strategies.

We are proud to back this vital work and look forward to seeing the positive difference it makes for people living with cancer in Sussex and across the UK.

Dr Sally Wheelwright