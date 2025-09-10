'He’s a trooper' - Worthing boy returns to school after completing cancer treatment

Eight-year-old Noah Saunders from Worthing is back at school for the new term, just two months after finishing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Noah’s parents, Natasha Cockburn and Richard Saunders, have shared their journey to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the invaluable support they received from Momentum Children’s Charity.

Recalling the events that led to Noah’s diagnosis, Natasha said: “In 2022, he had chicken pox and then developed a rash that wouldn’t go away.

"We spoke to the doctors who did the glass test, thinking it might be meningitis. When the rash didn’t fade, we were referred to Worthing Hospital. They did blood tests and within two hours, it was like, ‘Oh, it’s cancer.’"

Noah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) – a rare type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

The next day, Noah was taken by ambulance to Southampton, where he started chemotherapy. He then began three-and-a-half-years of ‘very intensive treatment’, Natasha said.

She added: “You hear the word cancer, and you just panic. No one wants to hear that.

"But as a family, we’ve always tried to stay incredibly positive. We looked for the joy in every situation. If we were stuck in hospital for weeks, we played family games and just tried to make the best of it.”

Noah’s dad, Richard, said the family had to ‘comprehend a new vocabulary of medical terminology’.

He added: "Noah’s treatment had several different phases, and he spent nearly 3.5 years in and out of hospital – his last chemo session was in July this year. Noah has a list of places he wants to travel to, now he has completed treatment, and he is also looking forward to being in the water as much as he wants – swimming pools, baths, showers, sea, and waterparks!

"A simple pleasure of immersing his whole body in water, without having to worry about his Hickman line is going to have to bring him so much joy.”

Despite missing a lot of school during his treatment, Natasha said Noah’s spirit never wavered.

“He’s a trooper, he dealt with it all so well – better than I would if it was me,” she added. “Kids are so resilient, aren’t they?”

Noah finished his treatment in June and proudly rang the end-of-treatment bell in July.

Now in year four, Noah is back at school full-time, and ‘absolutely loves it’.

Natasha said his friends ‘were so happy to see him back properly’.

“Noah’s school have been great,” Natasha said.

“He had to miss half of reception and a lot of year one. By year two, Noah understood his illness more and felt able to share information about it with his classmates during show and tell.

"Noah’s attendance at school has been quite low, but despite this, he has done so well and has remained in the top sets.

"He is about to start year four at school and we’re thrilled to see Noah stepping into this next chapter of his life. We’re confident he’ll meet any challenges the coming term brings and, with time, discover new subjects and opportunities to embrace.

“Though he feels some trepidation, that spark of uncertainty has always driven him to rise above any obstacles.”

Throughout Noah’s cancer journey, the family were supported by Momentum Children’s Charity.

Richard said: “Our family support worker, Amy, got to know Noah really well and he feels so comfortable around her. Amy would check in with us in the hospital and at home too.

"We’ve been on Momentum’s riverboat and have stayed at the charity’s respite cabins too. Support from charities like Momentum, really helps – they started as a stranger but are now an important part of our lives.”

Momentum CEO Sarah Woods said the children’s charity is ‘de lighted to hear Noah has completed his treatment’.

She added: “We are sending him our very best wishes as he begins a new school year.

"Sadly, every year, more than 1,900 families in the UK receive the devastating news of a childhood cancer diagnosis. This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we want families to know they are not alone, and we are here to help.

"Through our close partnerships with hospitals across London, Surrey, and Sussex, our Family Support Workers provide both practical assistance and emotional care, ensuring every member of the family receives the support they need.”

To find out more about Momentum Children’s Charity, visit: www.momentumcharity.org