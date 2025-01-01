Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has thanked its staff and volunteers for their hard work throughout the festive and New Year period.

The Trust has also thanked the public for its support and is urging everyone to use its services wisely, saying ‘demand is expected to remain high’.

SECAmb revealed that they answered more than 3,000 calls to 999 Boxing Day. They added that the weekend of December 28 and 29 saw them handing approximately 6,000 calls. At peak times across New Year’s Eve and New Years Day SECAmb was responding to roughly three calls every minute.

SECAmb is now urging the public to use alternatives to calling 999 if they are not facing a serious or life-threatening emergency. These include speaking to a pharmacist for advice or making use of NHS 111 either by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk.

SECAmb Chief Executive, Simon Weldon said: “I would like to every colleague who has worked so hard throughout the past 12 months to respond to the needs of our patients. Thank you to everyone who has spent time away from their family and friends to look after our communities over Christmas and New Year. I would also like to thank all our volunteers. They provide vital support, day-in, day-out, to our frontline teams, freely giving up their time to make their communities safer.

“I am certain that 2025 will see our teams, whatever their role across our organisation, continue to provide compassionate care to their local population. As a service, we will do everything we can to ensure we are providing the best possible care for our patients by working in close partnership with the wider NHS and partner organisations across our region.”

The Trust said the NHS 111 service is also expecting a busy new year.

SECAmb released a list of winter tips to help people keep themselves and others safe in winter. These are:

Take up the opportunity for flu and COVID-19 booster vaccinations when offered to protect yourself and others.

Look out for any vulnerable family or friends – is there anything you can do to help them? Are there any hazards in their homes? Do their slippers need replacing?

Wear appropriate shoes when outside especially during icy weather. We typically see an increase in slips and trips during colder spells.

Heat homes to at least 18C (65F). You might prefer your main living room to be slightly warmer.

Keep your bedroom at 18C all night if you can – and reduce drafts – if you’re under 65, healthy and active, you can safely have your home cooler than 18C, as long as you’re comfortable.

Keep active when you’re indoors. Try not to sit still for more than an hour or so.

Wear several layers of light clothes. They trap warm air better than one bulky layer.

Check your home medicines cabinet – is everything in date? Restock with essentials including cold remedies, pain killers, indigestion tablets and diarrhoea and constipation remedies.

Keep up to date with any repeat prescriptions you or your family or friends need – especially ahead of weekends and bank holidays.

When was the last time your vehicle was serviced? If your car is safer, so are you.

Carry some useful items in your vehicles such as a blanket and a spade for colder and possible snowy weather.

Wear bright colours at night. Can you be clearly seen as a pedestrian or cyclist? If walking at dusk or at night use a torch.

You should only call 999 in the event of a life-threatening or serious emergency.

People who are not facing a serious emergency should make alternative arrangements such seeking advice from a GP or pharmacist so we can focus on those who need us most. If its urgent but not an emergency you can call NHS 111 or seek advice from 111 online at 111.nhs.uk.