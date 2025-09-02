Hikers to walk 80 miles of Sussex Border Path for Blood Cancer UK in memory of Uckfield father with a passion for sport

A team of hikers is walking 80 miles along the Sussex Border Path in memory of a father from Uckfield who passed away earlier this year.

Barry Squires, 43, died in April, just 14 months after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He leaves behind twin seven-year-old sons.

His wife Jo Squires, 44, said Barry was well known in the town and was Head of Sport at Brighton University and chair of English Universities Sport.

Jo said: “He was very sporty and he did lots and lots of things. He coached the Grasshoppers (football) team here, the under sevens, and was involved in a lot.”

Jo and Barry Squires

She said Barry was only in ‘a kind of remission’ for a short time but talked about wanting to do a Sussex Border Path hike to raise awareness about blood cancer, while raising money for charity.

Jo said: “Unfortunately, after he received a stem cell transplant in December, where initially it was looking like his body had accepted it, the type of cancer he had was really aggressive and came back.”

She explained that Barry had talked with friends from different universities about completing this long hike and said he wanted to call it the ‘Hike For Heroes’. So when Barry passed away, Jo and Barry’s close friends decided they would take on the challenge anyway in his honour.

Jo describes herself as ‘completely the opposite to Baz’ because she does not usually do sport, so the walk is a ‘massive’ challenge for her.

Jo said Barry was a great father and husband

She said: “There is this thing that everyone’s started to say now – ex-colleagues and I’ve had people from universities all across the UK sending such lovely words to us – this #bemorebarry hashtag, which just kind of stuck.”

Jo said the phrase is like saying ‘seize the day’ or ‘let's do this’.

They have set up a JustGiving page, which has already raised more than £1,200 for Blood Cancer UK. People can donate at www.justgiving.com/team/bemorebarry.

Jo said she is not particularly looking forward to the weather during the hike, which is set to start on Wednesday, September 3, but is looking forward to doing the challenge in memory of her husband.

Barry had gone through 12 months of intensive chemotherapy at Eastbourne Hospital to fight his illness.

Jo said: “Baz showed such courage and strength through his battle and he never gave up until the end. He never accepted that there wouldn’t be a way. So it’s personal for me to do this for him, to actually push myself is what I’m wanting to do, and to just make it to the end.”

She said several friends and family members will take part on various days. The people taking part include friends Andy Boland and Ross Harrison.

Jo said her husband ‘lived for every day’ and touched many people’s lives in his job. She said: “He was a great father and husband and was one of those guys who would help anybody. He was hugely into sport and all the things that sport can bring for people – inclusiveness and team values.”

“He really was passionate about that,” she added.

Jo said: “He just never gave up and he knew it was going to be tough. It’s unfair but he never really saw it like that. He just took it on board and saw it as another challenge to overcome. His motto as well was ‘win every day’ and if you can find something to take away from every day, that’s a little win.”