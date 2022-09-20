Horham's Covid vaccination centre on the move

Local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care, has announced the programme will now be based from the Holbrook Surgery.

The move, which sees ABC’s vaccination services relocate from the Rose Wing at Horsham Hospital, has allowed the team to expand capacity in time for the next phase of the Covid programme which launched this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ABC team, alongside the Horsham Central Primary Care Network, have been providing vaccination services in the town since 2021, and were initially located in Millennium Hall in Roffey.

Covid vaccine

Patients can check their eligibility and access Covid vaccination appointment bookings via the national booking system or by calling 119.

Appointments are regularly added to the website and patients are requested to not contact their practices to book a vaccination appointment.