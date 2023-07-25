NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Hospice and dog rescue charity get £1,000 donation thanks to Mid Sussex veterinary clinic

A Burgess Hill veterinary practice has donated £1,000 between two Sussex charities.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

The team at Cootes Vets in Gatehouse Lane applied for a community grant from IVC Evidensia, the practice’s parent company, to give to St Peter & St James Hospice and Arundawn Dog Rescue.

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with life-limiting illnesses while Arundawn Dog Rescue provides rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for council pound strays who are facing euthanasia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cootes practice manager Emma Beckford said: “Our team here, by the very nature of caring for animals, already play a really valuable and positive role in the community. We are thrilled that we’ve been able to win a community grant for both St Peter & St James Hospice and Arundawn Dog Rescue, as being able to donate to this cause and help them to continue their amazing work is important to our team here at Cootes Vets.”

Most Popular
The team at Cootes Vets presenting one of the cheques to St Peter & St James HospiceThe team at Cootes Vets presenting one of the cheques to St Peter & St James Hospice
The team at Cootes Vets presenting one of the cheques to St Peter & St James Hospice
Read More
Read more: West Sussex village attempts to set world record for people wearing p...

Wendy Agate, relationship fundraiser for St Peter & St James Hospice said: “We’re so grateful to the team at Cootes Veterinary Clinic for selecting us for their community grant. The donation will make a big difference in helping us to help more local people and their families living with life limiting illness.”

Cootes Vets is set to host a Charity Dog Show on Saturday, September 23, in partnership with The Woolpack Pub, Burgess Hill. The bar opens at 12pm and the show starts at 1.30pm. All funds raised will be shared between the two charities.

IVC Evidensia launched its Community Grants Fund in 2022 with the goal of helping local veterinary practices help their local communities.

Related topics:SussexBurgess Hill