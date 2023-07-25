Hospice and dog rescue charity get £1,000 donation thanks to Mid Sussex veterinary clinic

The team at Cootes Vets in Gatehouse Lane applied for a community grant from IVC Evidensia, the practice’s parent company, to give to St Peter & St James Hospice and Arundawn Dog Rescue.

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with life-limiting illnesses while Arundawn Dog Rescue provides rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for council pound strays who are facing euthanasia.

Cootes practice manager Emma Beckford said: “Our team here, by the very nature of caring for animals, already play a really valuable and positive role in the community. We are thrilled that we’ve been able to win a community grant for both St Peter & St James Hospice and Arundawn Dog Rescue, as being able to donate to this cause and help them to continue their amazing work is important to our team here at Cootes Vets.”

The team at Cootes Vets presenting one of the cheques to St Peter & St James Hospice

Wendy Agate, relationship fundraiser for St Peter & St James Hospice said: “We’re so grateful to the team at Cootes Veterinary Clinic for selecting us for their community grant. The donation will make a big difference in helping us to help more local people and their families living with life limiting illness.”

Cootes Vets is set to host a Charity Dog Show on Saturday, September 23, in partnership with The Woolpack Pub, Burgess Hill. The bar opens at 12pm and the show starts at 1.30pm. All funds raised will be shared between the two charities.