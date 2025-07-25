Hospital appointments 'may be affected' in East Sussex as doctors strike begins

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has confirmed that appointments ‘may be affected’ as resident doctors begin striking.

The British Medical Association (BMA) had announced that resident doctors, formerly junior, would be taking industrial action from 7am on Friday July to 7am on Wednesday, July 30.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust confirmed that some appointments ‘would be affected’ by would continue to ‘prioritise patient safety’.

The spokesperson said: “Some planned appointments and clinics may be affected, but please attend your appointments as scheduled unless you have been contacted by our team. There is no need to contact us.

“During the industrial action, we will, as always, prioritise patient safety. We have comprehensive plans in place to deliver safe care during the industrial action and we appreciate your support during this busy time.”

Simon Merritt, Chief Medical Officer of the trust said: “We are working hard to ensure as little disruption as possible to our services during the industrial action. We ask everyone to help us help you by choosing the right service for your needs, by using NHS 111 for advice and support, visiting our urgent treatment centres for less serious injuries and keeping our emergency departments for those who need it most.”

A spokesperson for the trust added: “To help us ensure that emergency services are available for those who need them most, we encourage you to:

“Use NHS services appropriately and only call 999 or attend our emergency departments for life-threatening emergencies

“Use alternative NHS services and contact NHS 111 online or by phone for non-life-threatening needs

“Be prepared for longer waiting times in emergency departments for non-urgent conditions

“Help loved ones return home from hospital as soon as they are ready for discharge

“Avoid visiting hospitals if showing symptoms of flu or COVID-19, or after recent contact with someone who has tested positive, unless it is an emergency.”