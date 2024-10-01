Hospitals in Sussex 'experiencing high levels of demand'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 12:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The NHS has reminded people in Sussex to ‘use services wisely’ as hospitals experience ‘high levels of demand’.

NHS Sussex provided an important public notice on social media on Monday (September 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: “Hospitals in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand.

“If you need medical help that's not an emergency, there are a variety of services that can support you.

The NHS has reminded people in Sussex to ‘use services wisely’ as hospitals experience ‘high levels of demand’. Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela from PixabayThe NHS has reminded people in Sussex to ‘use services wisely’ as hospitals experience ‘high levels of demand’. Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay
The NHS has reminded people in Sussex to ‘use services wisely’ as hospitals experience ‘high levels of demand’. Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

“Not sure what to do? Contact 111 by phone, through the NHS App or online.

“Find out more about NHS services near you here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The request for the public’s support has also been posted on the Sussex Health and Care website.

A spokesperson added: “NHS health services in Sussex are currently experiencing high levels of demand.

“Teams across the NHS – at GP practices, NHS 111, hospitals, mental health services, ambulance and community services – are all working incredibly hard to make sure you can receive high quality services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The NHS is always here to help you – but please use services wisely to make sure you get the most appropriate support and help us to help you.

“We want to make sure you get seen in the right place, at the right time by the right healthcare professional.”

There are many different services to choose from. Find out more at https://www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/your-care/local-nhs-services/get-the-right-care/

Related topics:SussexNHSGP practices

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.