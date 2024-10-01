Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS has reminded people in Sussex to ‘use services wisely’ as hospitals experience ‘high levels of demand’.

NHS Sussex provided an important public notice on social media on Monday (September 30).

It read: “Hospitals in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand.

“If you need medical help that's not an emergency, there are a variety of services that can support you.

“Not sure what to do? Contact 111 by phone, through the NHS App or online.

“Find out more about NHS services near you here.”

The request for the public’s support has also been posted on the Sussex Health and Care website.

A spokesperson added: “NHS health services in Sussex are currently experiencing high levels of demand.

“Teams across the NHS – at GP practices, NHS 111, hospitals, mental health services, ambulance and community services – are all working incredibly hard to make sure you can receive high quality services.

“The NHS is always here to help you – but please use services wisely to make sure you get the most appropriate support and help us to help you.

“We want to make sure you get seen in the right place, at the right time by the right healthcare professional.”

There are many different services to choose from. Find out more at https://www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/your-care/local-nhs-services/get-the-right-care/