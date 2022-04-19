How busy is my GP? The 17 surgeries with the most patients per doctor in East Sussex

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the 17 busiest GP surgeries in East Sussex, according to the data.

1. There are 15,431 patients per GP at Hastings Old Town Surgery. In total there are 24,056 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.6 GPs

2. There are 6,875 patients per GP at Manor Park Medical Centre. In total there are 6,875 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.0 GP.

3. There are 4,488 patients per GP at The Station Practice. In total there are 17,852 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.0 GPs.

4. There are 3,538 patients per GP at South Saxon House Surgery. In total there are 3,538 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.0 GP.