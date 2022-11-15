How robot pets are comforting residents with dementia in a Worthing care home

We’re all aware of the positive impact that furry friends can have on our moods, providing companionship and bringing us comfort and joy. However, it’s not always practical for people to look after real-life pets – especially those who are elderly or living with dementia.

At our Haviland House care home in Worthing, we’ve invested in a number of robotic dogs and cats, to ensure our residents can enjoy the boost to mental health that a pet brings, without the energy that is required to look after one. We’ve placed these pets across the five suites in our home, which cater for different stages of the dementia journey.

This means that no matter how far along that journey they are, residents can benefit from the stimulation and comfort that a pet provides. For someone living with the early stages of dementia, we find that they are aware the pets are not real, but still find joy in interacting with them. It’s usually those in the later stages, however, where we see the biggest impact from this therapeutic technology.

The robot pets are very lifelike – they have stomachs which move up and down to mimic breathing and fur that is soft to touch. This creates a calming effect, helping to reduce anxiety and stress – two symptoms which are commonly associated with dementia. They also provide many of our residents with a sense of purpose, as people enjoy giving their cat or dog a name and building a connection with it as if they are its owner.

Residents will often sit with the pets on their laps and take them around the home, including spending time with them in their rooms. In fact, our hairdresser has said the pets help her when she’s cutting or blowing residents’ hair, as she finds that people are less agitated and more able to sit calmly in the chair.

One family member, whose mum lives with advanced dementia, told me: “When I visit my mum, I notice a big difference if she’s handling one of the robot pets. She is much calmer and brighter.”

We have also invested in reborn babies for the home – lifelike dolls that can cry or open and close their eyes. As with the robot pets, our residents love building connections with the dolls, carrying them around the home and cuddling them.

Our team is continuing to see the impact that both the pets and the dolls are having on our Haviland House family – and we’re loving the joy and smiles that they so often bring.