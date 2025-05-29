The pollen count is set to rise across the UK which is bad news for people with hay fever🤧

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated 26% of adults in the UK have hay fever, according to Allergy UK.

Symptoms of hay fever can include a runny nose, sore throat or congestion, which can be similar to the cold.

With the pollen count rising, Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U explains how to tell the difference between a summer cold and hay fever.

Hay fever season is in full swing, with the pollen count set to rise across the UK.

An estimated 26% of adults and 15% of children suffer from hay fever, according to Allergy UK. Symptoms can include a runny nose, congestion or sore throat, but are these symptoms signs of seasonal allergies, or are they down to a summer cold?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, outlines how to tell the difference and get the right treatment this summer.

Mr Day explains: “It’s easy to mistake one for the other, especially in the warmer months when both are common. But treating a cold like hay fever, or vice versa, can leave people feeling worse for longer. The sooner you understand the cause, the quicker you can find relief.”

Pollen levels have been rising, this is how to tell the difference between a summer cold and hay fever. | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

How to tell the difference between a summer cold and hay fever?

With the warm start to spring and hay fever season in full swing, many people are starting to notice tell-tale signs and symptoms, but could it be hay fever or a summer cold? Here are ways to tell the difference and how to treat each correctly.

Summer Cold

You may think colds are just for winter, but you can still find yourself feeling under the weather during the warmer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While symptoms between hay fever and a cold can overlap, there are a few helpful ways to distinguish between the two.

A summer cold, which is caused by a virus, usually comes with a sore throat, fatigue, mild fever, and congestion. It may also involve sneezing or a runny nose, but symptoms tend to last for a week or so.

Antibiotics are ineffective in treating viral colds, Mr Day has shared top tips on how treat a cold correctly:

Rest and stay hydrated.

Use paracetamol or ibuprofen to reduce aches and fever.

Try saline nasal sprays or decongestants (for no more than seven days to prevent

rebound congestion).

Speak to a pharmacist if your sore throat worsens, Pharmacy First services are

available for sore throats and other common conditions.

Consult a GP if symptoms persist or worsen despite treatment.

Seasonal Allergies (Hay Fever)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasonal allergies like hay fever are triggered by pollen and tend to cause itchy or watery eyes, frequent sneezing, and a clear, runny nose, but notably no fever.

Unlike the cold, allergy symptoms can last for weeks or even months depending on exposure to pollen.

Mr Day shared top tips on how to treat hay fever correctly:

Use non-drowsy antihistamines daily during high pollen periods.

Rinse pollen from hair and clothes after being outdoors.

Keep windows closed, especially early morning and evening when pollen counts are highest.

For moderate and severe hay fever symptoms, nasal corticosteroid sprays can also be helpful if antihistamines alone are insufficient.

Consult a GP if symptoms persist or worsen despite treatment.

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.