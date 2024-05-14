Hurstwood View care home says thank you to all the nurses
General Manager, Kirsty Heaver spent the morning visiting different wards at Eastbourne General Hospital to give the nurses cakes and gifts to say thank you for all their hard work, care and dedication.
Kirsty then thanked her nurses at the home and they received engraved keyrings along with some chocolates and treats.
Kirsty, General Manager at the home, said: “At Hurstwood View, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return. It is also lovely to be able to thank the nurses in our local hospitals and show that we appreciate everything they do to care for their patients.”