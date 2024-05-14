Hurstwood View care home says thank you to all the nurses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Sunday 12th May, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world. Residents and staff at Hurstwood View care home in Five Ashdown, were happy to get involved by awarding the nurses in the home and local community with much deserved presents.

General Manager, Kirsty Heaver spent the morning visiting different wards at Eastbourne General Hospital to give the nurses cakes and gifts to say thank you for all their hard work, care and dedication.

Kirsty then thanked her nurses at the home and they received engraved keyrings along with some chocolates and treats.

