‘I felt like I had lost my identity’ says anxious parent who is now enjoying life with her children thanks to Families in Mind

An anxious parent who went from 'survival mode' to enjoying life with her children cites the Families in Mind service provided by West Sussex Mind as the turning point.

Anita Juhasz knew she was being over-protective after the birth of her second son and that he was becoming clingy and fearful as a result.

She knew she needed help and West Sussex Mind gave her the welcome she was looking for to encourage her to talk and learn ways to break the cycle.

Anita said: "The Families in Mind service was life-changing for us. I met other parents who were experiencing isolation and similar problems, and I could speak confidentially with a support worker.

"They helped me get out and about with my baby and toddler through activities such as seaside walks, and this gave me something to plan for, and to look forward to and get excited about."

It had been a long journey for Anita, as she had been affected by anxiety for some time, leading to her being over-protective of her new baby and her family becoming increasingly isolated.

She explained: "My feelings of anxiety came to a head after the birth of my second son. I had been anxious during my pregnancy because, prior to his conception, I had experienced a miscarriage at 12 weeks. I was really scared about losing him too and, as a result, I didn’t bond much with him in the womb.

"He was born shortly after the start of the first lockdown, so eventually my partner had to go back to work, meaning that I was left at home to take care of a baby and a toddler on my own.

"As I continued to feel disconnected from my son after his birth, I became very protective of him and we became increasingly isolated. My son also became clingy and rather fearful around other adults.

“As restrictions started to ease, I became anxious about leaving the house with my sons, and I often felt lonely – sometimes I didn’t speak to any other adults during the day, outside of my home.

"Unfortunately, I had lost contact with mums I had made friends with at toddler groups with my first son, and any family lived a long way away.

"During lockdown, I had tried reaching out for help with another charity, which offered phone-based support once a week. But it was someone I didn’t know, and we didn’t have the chance to meet face to face, so it was of limited help, and the service was more around practical than emotional support."

Another mum recommended she tried West Sussex Mind and the charity's support finally helped her to look after herself and care for her children more confidently, as well as expand her support network.

Anita said: "I did the Enjoy Your Baby course offered by the Families in Mind service. What I loved about the course is that, while other mental health services for new parents focus solely on how to take care of the baby, the Enjoy Your Baby group helped mums to look after themselves as well as their baby.

"Self-care is the main technique I learned from Families in Mind and now I make sure I do something for myself once a week and find a space to be me.

“I also travelled to Bognor to take part in the course activities, which was a big step for me gaining confidence to go out again after the lockdown – it felt like an adventure!

"My youngest son has now completely lost the fear of being around adults, and he is a very self-confident toddler, in part thanks to support from Families in Mind.

“I felt like I had lost my identity as an individual before I sought support from West Sussex Mind. I wasn’t working any more and my former colleagues didn’t have children. West Sussex Mind was very welcoming and created a safe space for parents to go through their journeys together.

"When you come to Families in Mind, it’s a very friendly environment; no one is ever pressured and you can drop in whenever you like and request one-to-one support if you need it.

“Since getting help from Families in Mind, I’ve gained the confidence to build my own connections and friends in the community, expand my support network and I’ve started going out again to do meditation and yoga.

“Before getting involved with this service, I was in survival mode. Now I’m enjoying life more and enjoying my time with my children; I have an amazing relationship with them, and I cherish every moment I spend with them. I’m a calmer parent now, and I’m grateful for that.”

West Sussex Mind has been awarded £400,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to expand its life-changing Families in Mind service for families with young children.

Parents and carers of young children across Worthing, Littlehampton, Adur and Bognor are supported with their mental health and emotional wellbeing during pregnancy and through the first five years after birth.

In 2024-25, Families in Mind supported a total of 185 parents and carers, provided 708 one-to-one sessions and ran 576 groups for parents and their children, with 100 per cent of service users rating the service as 'excellent'. With the support of the new National Lottery funding, the service aims to reach 200 parents and carers each year.