I put my type 2 diabetes into remission after losing over 5 stone

After years of yo-yo dieting and a few health scares, Sue decided enough was enough and joined a local Slimming World group, along with her daughter and friend in June 2021.

She was reassured to learn that the food optimising plan is suitable for diabetics and was given specific guidance on the healthy eating and lifestyle changes to help manage blood sugar levels, blood fats and regulate weight as recommended by Diabetes UK.

Sue loves that she doesn't have to count calories and that the plan is so generous, with nothing off limits, and everything in moderation. Not only has she put her diabetes into remission, her cholesterol levels and blood pressure have significantly improved too.

Plus, she is loving feeling healthier, being able to walk much further and up stairs without getting out of breath. And she's been maintaining her dream weight beautifully since November 2023 too with the weekly support of her Slimming World group.

Sue is loving and embracing life, enjoying a new found confidence to wear beautiful dresses, now 8 sizes smaller than she was at her heaviest, dresses in styles she'd never imagined being able to wear in the past.