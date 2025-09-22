I went on a huge hike from Storrington, West Sussex, to Brighton via Shoreham – here’s the route I took and what I saw

It’s getting chilly in the mornings – a sure sign that autumn is well underway and a hint that winter is fast approaching.

With this in mind, I decided to make the most of the decent weather left to us this year and went on massive hike on Saturday, September 20.

This isn’t that unusual for me. I’m always out on the South Downs Way, trying to get a healthy amount of fresh air and exercise to counteract my rather sedentary 9 to 5.

Normally, I don’t walk huge distances. But about once a year I do a massive walk from Storrington to Brighton. This usually takes all day and I usually go entirely via the South Downs Way, trudging up Truleigh Hill from the half-way point at the River Adur, and then heading toward Devil’s Dyke and the outskirts of the city.

Chanctonbury Ring seen from Washington. Stock photo by Steve Cobb/ National World

But this time, I decided on something a bit different and planned a walk into Brighton City Centre via Shoreham. This meant hiking on the South Downs Way from Storrington and crossing the River Adur like normal. But instead of continuing on the South Downs Way, I switched to the Downs Link near Upper Beeding and travelled south to Shoreham. It was a walk of two halves really.

On Saturday, it was not difficult to get onto the South Downs Way as soon as possible. There’s a path curving off Chantry Lane in Storrington that goes straight onto a grassy hillside leading to the path at the top. As long as the ground is relatively dry, which it was on Saturday, it doesn’t take too much effort to get up there. Just watch out for the cows in the field or, if you want to avoid them entirely, continue up Chantry Lane to the car park before getting onto the South Downs Way a bit further back.

After this section was the breezy walk on the hills to the A24. I started this at 9am, assuming I would be alone for this segment. But I was surprised by how many cyclists had decided to do the route as well, and I wasn’t far from other walkers who all said ‘hello’. The A24 was – and always is – the worst part of this journey. I had to be very careful and wait for the road to be completely clear before crossing. Thankfully, there is a central reservation, meaning you can take one half of the road at a time and only have to watch for traffic coming from one direction on each half. Those who would rather not risk walking across a dual carriageway can get off the South Downs Way early and head down to bridge that crosses above the A24 into Washington (near the roundabout).

From there, it was onto the winding path leading up to Chanctonbury Ring. This distinctive prehistoric hill fort is a magnificent ring of trees that can be seen from miles around and has a rather magical atmosphere. The British Mountaineering Council tells me it’s ‘steeped in local folklore’. The BMC article also says: “Legend has it that if you run seven times round the Ring naked on a moonless night you summon the devil who will offer you a bowl of soup, milk or porridge.” Sounds like too much work for very little reward to be honest.

Getting onto the Downs Link near Upper Beeding. Photo: Lawrence Smith

It was all down hill from there – literally all down hill, just taking in the breathtaking Sussex scenery and enjoying the calm countryside and its charming wildlife. As usual, I kept an eye out for jays, green woodpeckers, buzzards and yellowhammers.

Walkers expecting non-stop fresh air might be a bit disappointed by the next bit. I’m not sure of its name, but the most direct route down to the River Adur goes right past a pig farm. Thankfully, I don’t have a great sense of smell so this part was just fun to me, watching all the cute little piglets frolicking in the early autumn sunshine.

Once at the river, I looked out for the signs pointing me onto the Downs Link. This route is a much easier than the South Downs Way, as it’s entirely flat.

It’s mostly shielded from the road by trees and the southbound direction heads past Shoreham Cement works and underneath the Shoreham flyover. Walking below this structure was particularly fascinating because I drive the route regularly. After this, the clear weather rewarded me with splendid views towards the iconic Shoreham Airport and the various beautiful boats in the river.

Boats in the River Adur at Shoreham, seen from the southernmost section of the Downs Link. Photo: Lawrence Smith

The route came out into Shoreham High Street and I emerged from just behind the Ropetackle Arts Centre. I decided that if I was going to do any shopping, I’d save it until Brighton. But I couldn’t resist going in the SOLD charity shop, which stands for Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Differences. It’s maybe the quirkiest charity shop I’ve ever been in. It boasts frequently changing funky window displays, a great selection of books, knick-knacks, clothes, DVDs, CDs and even videotapes for those who can’t bear to say goodbye to their VCRs.

After this I decided to nip across the bridge and take a look at Shoreham Fort and enjoy the tranquility of watching the waves rolling in. Then it was back to the charity shop so I could turn east and head along the A259 towards Brighton.

Now, it has to be said, after the spectacular sights of the morning, the walk got a lot less interesting at this point. In hindsight, I do recommend that those who still want to get to Brighton get a train from here and spare their legs. But, if you have plenty of energy then you can do what I did and keep walking. The views are mainly of Shoreham Harbour and all of the factories and warehouses there. The scale of the industrial buildings is certainly impressive and Friends of Sussex Hospices recommend the Shoreham to Brighton walk because it ‘showcases the impact first of industry and then of recreation on our coast’. But it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

After this came Hove Lagoon on the right, as well as the incredible Brighton i360, which is a dizzying sight even from below. On the left, of course, are a range of iconic Brighton and Hove buildings: The Grand Hotel, the Brighton Metropole and the Brighton Centre. But, at this point, it was nearing 4.30pm and my energy levels were low, which naturally meant a lower level of interest. I also wanted to have a good look in the shops before they closed and before my legs gave up.

Shoreham seen from a bridge across the harbour. Photo by Lawrence Smith

So, after a much-needed cup of coffee, I made it to the excellent range of shops in Churchill Square and North Street, but gave The Lanes a miss.

Luckily, I had a place to stay near Brighton that evening, but it wouldn’t have been difficult to get back to Storrington on the day thanks to Brighton Railway Station. A speedy train ride to Worthing would have been followed by a bus back up the A24.

So overall, a really fun and refreshing day out but one that requires a lot of stamina. If you’re the kind who likes hiking and isn’t daunted by long distances and long days, then this might be for you. But just be prepared for blisters if you walk the whole thing and make sure to keep stretching your legs. Alternatively, there are many places to park along this route so you could just do one segment of it before heading back.