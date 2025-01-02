'I wouldn't be here without them': Sussex woman thanks paramedics who saved her life
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sue Yarnall, 73, had suffered no previous symptoms but managed to dial 999 and remained conscious until an ambulance crew arrived at her home in Steyning.
Paramedics Andy Arter and Martin Sommers from Platinum Ambulance – a private provider who was closest on the scene that day – delivered four shocks to Sue in her bathroom in a bid to stabilise the rhythm of her heart.
Andy and Martin were then quickly backed up by South East Coast Ambulance Service’s Mark Hodsoll and Emma Riviere, who helped to stabilise Sue and transport her on to hospital.
Mark said: “It was an intense life-saving effort, particularly given the location and being tight for space. Sue needed a total of 10 shocks to her heart to restore a stable rhythm; six of these shocks were delivered in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. She is very lucky to have pulled through.”
After arriving at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, Sue received a life-saving stent. Four years on, Sue is living life to the fullest, often going on holidays with her best friend Christine.
Reflecting on the reunion, Mark Hodsoll said: “It’s not often we get to meet the people we’ve helped after they’ve recovered. Reunions like this are a reminder of why we do what we do. Seeing Sue so full of life is incredibly rewarding.”
Emma Riviere, who was a student paramedic at the time of the incident, echoed this sentiment. “Being part of a life-saving effort like that stays with you. Meeting Sue again, healthy and happy, is an experience I’ll always cherish.”
For Sue, the reunion was very emotional. She said: “I’m so thankful to each and every one of them. I wouldn’t be here without them”.
Her appreciation extended to all the paramedics who played a role in saving her life and to the medical teams at Royal Sussex County Hospital who continued her care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.