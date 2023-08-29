In photos: Ashton House Nursing Home in Haywards Heath holds summer BBQ party
The theme on Friday, August 25, was 1950s rock and roll, and staff and residents at the Haywards Heath home enjoyed BBQ food with pizza and ice cream.
The home provides nursing care and nursing dementia care to elderly people and has 100 residents.
Home manager Bincy Mathew said: “We were honoured by the presence of MP of Mid Sussex Mims Davies and deputy mayor cllr Duncan Pascoe (Haywards Heath) who had given away the awards to the Best Carers and many more appreciating the staff for the hard work and their dedication. The residents and family enjoyed along with staff at Ashton. We were just lucky with the weather too.”
Ashton House was the first care home in West Sussex to introduce the Namaste care program, which is specifically designed for residents with advanced dementia and aims to create a supportive and engaging environment.