The theme on Friday, August 25, was 1950s rock and roll, and staff and residents at the Haywards Heath home enjoyed BBQ food with pizza and ice cream.

Home manager Bincy Mathew said: “We were honoured by the presence of MP of Mid Sussex Mims Davies and deputy mayor cllr Duncan Pascoe (Haywards Heath) who had given away the awards to the Best Carers and many more appreciating the staff for the hard work and their dedication. The residents and family enjoyed along with staff at Ashton. We were just lucky with the weather too.”