Hundreds of motorbikes and cars set off from West Rise junior school in Eastbourne today (Saturday, August 12).

The spectacle was part of a fundraising day for Polegate’s Children with Cancer charity with one of the main events at The Windsor Tavern in Langley Road, Eastbourne, from 12.30pm.

It was also in honour of Sussex boy Alfie who has a brain tumour.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was organised by mum Meagan Lowdell and people can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/team-alfie-head-shave.

The bike route took in Lewes, Newhaven and Seaford to raise donations.

On the GoFundMe page Meagan said: “Alfie has optic pathway glioma (this means he’s has a sight impairment) and diencephlactic sydrome (brain tumour) and was diagnosed January 2018 and has since been fighting the best fight against this tumours.”

The Windsor Tavern event featured raffles, a Gloria Estefan tribute by Nina Hewlett and more. The pub said a road closure was in place so motorbikes could park.

