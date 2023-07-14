In pictures: Community Open Day sees Worthing patients offered a range of free health and wellbeing support

​Patients from across Worthing have been given a range of free health and wellbeing support at a surgery’s Community Open Day for all.

Stalls were set up inside and outside St Lawrence Surgery, in St Lawrence Avenue, on Thursday, July 13, and visitors were welcomed into the building, whether or not they were a patient at the practice.

Various health checks were available, including practice nurse Amanda Jones doing blood pressure and weight checks, paramedic practitioner James Schmidt giving guidance on CPR and lead nurse Karen Jacobs giving information on first aid.

Sarah Thomas and Therese Woodhams from Adur & Worthing Wellbeing were offering biometric checks and giving information on how the service offers advice and support to make small changes to improve health and wellbeing.

Sarah explained they are employed by Adur and Worthing Councils and work with doctors’ surgeries to help patients with ‘anything that doesn’t require a prescription’.

Social prescribers Amanda Jones and Jay Gibby from Going Local offered help with wider issues that impact health and wellbeing, like debt, insomnia and depression.

Amanda, who is based at the Adur Health Partnership, said a current focus for them was offering support to unpaid carers across West Sussex.

A range of charities were also represented, including Andy’s Angels with its Grief Play Café, and West Tarring Young People’s Hub, a new support group for children with any sensory issues and their families.

Reflexologist Debbie Stevens was encouraging people to sign up for her fun and interactive workshop she will be running at the surgery on Saturday, September 23.

She explained the workshop would focus on stress and how it affects the body, as well as ways people can help themselves.

Debbie said: “Reflexology works on the principles that every organ is mapped out on the hands and feet and by pinpointing the reflexes, you can reduce stress and tension in the whole body.”

