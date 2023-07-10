NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Worthing care home marks Thank You Day 2023 with singing and smiles

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST

It was a day of dementia-themed celebrations at Fernbank Residential Care Home, in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on Sunday, July 2. Elaine Yelland, welfare liaison, said: "We had a sing along for all in the morning, with many of our residents joining in with Tony Christie's charity single Thank You For Being A Friend.

"In the afternoon, Worthing Silver Band came to perform for us on our front lawn. Although a rather blustery day, our residents ranging from their young 80s right up to 100 had a wonderful day full of singing, smiles, toe tapping and tea."

Worthing Silver Band joined care home staff and residents at Fernbank Residential Care Home in Worthing for a sing along to mark Thank You Day 2023.

1. Thank You Day 2023

Photo: Elaine Yelland / Submitted

Worthing Silver Band joined care home staff and residents at Fernbank Residential Care Home in Worthing for a sing along to mark Thank You Day 2023.

2. Thank You Day 2023

Photo: Elaine Yelland / Submitted

Worthing Silver Band joined care home staff and residents at Fernbank Residential Care Home in Worthing for a sing along to mark Thank You Day 2023.

3. Thank You Day 2023

Photo: Elaine Yelland / Submitted

Worthing Silver Band joined care home staff and residents at Fernbank Residential Care Home in Worthing for a sing along to mark Thank You Day 2023.

4. Thank You Day 2023

Photo: Elaine Yelland / Submitted

