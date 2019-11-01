‘Inadequate’ Uckfield care home pledges to improve

An Uckfield care home rated ‘inadequate’ by a health watchdog has pledged to improve.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Forest Lodge in Horney Common, Nutley, Uckfield, on May 8-9, and found people were not always kept safe from risk of abuse.

Forest Lodge in Uckfield. 'Picture: Google Street View

There was also not always enough suitably qualified, competent, skilled and experienced staff deployed to meet people’s needs, the CQC report said.

The inspection was scheduled and planned following the care home’s last CQC inspection on May 23-24, last year, where it was rated ‘requires improvement’ and included enforcement action in the report.

The CQC imposed conditions on the provider’s registration, due to repeated and significant concerns about the quality and safety of care at several services the provider Sussex Healthcare operates.

The conditions were therefore imposed at each service operated by the provider, including Forest Lodge.

Sussex Healthcare is currently subject to a police investigation. It does not include Forest Lodge, the CQC said, but the investigation is on-going and no conclusions have yet been reached.

A spokesman for Forest Lodge said: “Providing our residents and their families with the highest levels of care and support is our priority.

“As such, we are disappointed by the CQC’s latest report. Considerable progress in the running of the home has already been made and we will be using the CQC’s findings to build on that.

“We are putting in place a series of measures to strengthen and enhance the service we provide to those we look after.

“We continue to work closely and constructively with the CQC to ensure we are delivering the best quality care for the local community.”