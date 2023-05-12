Irish dancing students from Haywards Heath praised for World Championships achievement

Dancers from the Carey School of Irish Dancing in Haywards Heath recently finished in the top 12 in the Irish Dancing World Championships.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker visited senior students to congratulate them and see them perform.

The mayor said the pupils put on a ‘vibrant and stunning display’ of Irish dancing.

Councillor Mundin said: “What a fun and brilliant way to keep fit and learn about another culture!

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and consort Margaret Baker with teacher Sally O'Prey and members of the senior team at the Carey School of Irish Dancing

“The school’s founder and principal Roseleen Carey has passed down her love of Irish dancing to all her teachers and students, who remain lifelong friends and they would love to get new members. I know they are also very keen to perform their beautiful dancing skills at community and charity events so keep an eye out for them locally.”

Roseleen said her school has been in the Haywards Heath area for around 25 years and has gone from strength to strength with support from friends, families and local businesses.

She said: “The ethos of the school is one of friendship and support while furthering the love of Irish Culture within the community. We have been very fortunate to have had the constant support from the staff and Management of St. Frances' Social Club and The Orchards Shopping Centre, but most especially the parents of the school.

The Haywards Heath town mayor talks to Amy about her success in the World Championships

“The dancers have had lots of success throughout the years and our success at the World Championships is a great result for the school. We are very proud to represent Haywards Heath on the World stage and the girls really appreciated the time the Mayor took to visit them and chat with them about their experience.”

Next year the school plans to enter more dancers in the contest.

But Roseleen said: “As a small school, the biggest hurdle for us is being able to afford for more young children to travel.”

She said the school can perform displays of top-class Irish dancing for small parties, weddings and fundraisers. They are also open to suggestions on how they could make more money and are keen to perform at fetes, St Patrick’s Day events and charity events.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin at the Carey School of Irish Dancing

