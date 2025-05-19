Issues preventing Worthing’s new state-of-the-art health centre from being completed are still unresolved.

In December, construction firm Galliford Try handed over the keys to the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC).

NHS services were due to move into the ‘more sustainable’ building, on what was formerly a Worthing Borough Council car park. It has been planned for years but there have been a number of delays and cost increases.

Another hiccup was reported in February – with Legionella bacteria discovered. As a result, new NHS tenants are ‘still to transfer their services to the site’.

In March, a council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, that process is proving difficult to complete, despite the council doing everything it can to safely speed activity up.”

Planning work for the WICC project began in 2017. The delays mean the cost of the WICC is ‘now forecast to be more than £45 million’, Worthing Borough Council revealed.

This will be funded by ‘borrowing’ and will need to be repaid with interest over the next 60 years, the council said.

Following an approach by Sussex World, Worthing Borough Council provided a new statement on Thursday, May 15.

A spokesperson said: “We're continuing to work with the contractors and our partners to resolve the issues at the WICC as soon as possible, so that services for the community can begin operating from the site.”

The council said that – when the WICC is fully operational – it will be the ‘first centre of its kind in Sussex’, providing a range of NHS services on one site and ‘allowing the community to receive better healthcare’.

Dental services will be provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Worthing Medical Group will run GP services, and mental health services will be provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The council added: The WICC’s medical teams will be able to carry out some small-scale operations that patients would otherwise have had to go elsewhere for.

"However, the new NHS tenants are still to transfer their services to the site after traces of legionella bacteria were detected in the WICC’s water supply.

"Although it is not uncommon for traces of legionella to be found in the water systems of new buildings, the bacteria is still being detected at the WICC more than two months after the initial discovery.”

In March, the council was bringing all of those involved – the NHS tenants, Galliford Try, WSWL and the council’s managing agent, Savills – together to ‘encourage them to urgently find and agree a solution to the problem’.