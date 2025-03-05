“It’s changed my life”- St Richard’s leads the way with innovative urology procedure improving patients’ quality of life

Eloise Newman-Smith, 36, from Littlehampton, is the first patient to be treated using a new urology procedure for a bladder issue at UHSussex that caused her to use the toilet up to twenty times a day, severely impacting her quality of life.

Eloise said: “Going out I feel much more confident. I can now confidently walk the dog, meet friends, watch a film, go on car journeys, attend events and appointments, without the constant anxiety and need to use the bathroom. It has made me so happy; it’s changed my life.”

St Richard’s Hospital is the first in the South of England (outside London) to offer sacral nerve neuromodulation (SNM) using innovative technology to treat urology patients with an overactive bladder.

Patients with an overactive bladder often experience an increased frequency and urgency to urinate which can lead to uncontrollable leakage.

Initially, treatments such as physiotherapy, medication, and bladder Botox injections are offered. However, if these methods are ineffective, SNM is recommended.

When used for an overactive bladder, SNM involves inserting a ‘bladder pacemaker’ beneath the skin in the upper buttocks. Electrodes (wires) placed alongside the bladder nerves send electrical impulses that stimulate the nerves which send signals between the brain and bladder. This process helps alter bladder function and reduces symptoms of frequency, urgency, and leakage.

Eloise has experienced urinary problems since childhood and her overactive bladder condition (OBC), caused by its small size and instability, left her with uncomfortable spasms, increased frequency and urgency.

Despite undergoing bladder stretching and Botox treatments, these methods were unsuccessful.

The mother of one said: “Getting up in the middle of the night so many times was impacting my quality of sleep, leaving me constantly exhausted throughout the day.

“Going out, I’d always experience high levels of anxiety and stress wondering whether I would have access to a bathroom. Due to the frequency and urgency of my OBC I knew it was certain that I would need to go; several times, otherwise the spasms become increasingly unbearable, impacting me both physically and emotionally. It dictates everything and really affects my mental wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of my wife and son. This procedure was a last hope for me.”

The procedure begins with a test phase to stimulate the nerves controlling bladder function. If successful, a permanent lead is placed into the sacrum and attached to a nerve stimulator in the buttock area.

Previously, patients were referred to University College London Hospitals (UCLH) for this procedure, so its introduction at St Richard’s means that patients who would have previously travelled to London can receive treatment much closer to home.

Dr Angela Birnie, Consultant Urologist, has led the introduction of this treatment into the continence service and held an honorary contract with UCLH to learn the procedure first-hand.

She said: “I am delighted that we can now offer this evidence-based, safe, effective and minimally invasive management option to our patients locally. I am pleased that our first patients have had such a fantastic response and am excited to be able to offer this day-case surgery to more of our patients going forward.”

Unlike bladder Botox injections which is a treatment that needs repeating every nine months, SNM can last up to 20 years.

Since her procedure, Eloise’s quality of life has transformed drastically. Her need to use the toilet has reduced by more than 50% and her sleep is no longer disrupted.

She said: “Since having SNM it’s made a huge difference to my quality of sleep; I do not wake once to use the bathroom now – that’s monumental!”

“I can also now drink a cup of tea, and I won’t need to use the bathroom until 30 mins to an hour later. I used to restrict my drink intake because any liquid would go straight through my body so would limit myself to two drinks per day. Now I can drink a healthy amount (2– 2 ½ litres) per day, keeping myself hydrated and we all know the huge health benefits to this.

“To change your quality of life and just have this little scar is incredible. Perhaps even a miracle.”

Despite being the first patient to receive this treatment and feeling nervous, Eloise was “really pleased” with her care. She said: “The care was amazing. I was really impressed by everyone. They were lovely.”

“They were really considerate, too, and had time for me. I felt important and like I mattered, providing me with the reassurance I needed. There’s not one person that I could fault. It was clear they were passionate about health care and their professionalism went above and beyond.”

This innovative procedure is driving improvement for patients across the South of the country and is helping ensure they have access to quality treatment they deserve.