Jenny Bathurst: "when you struggle with something it can be incredibly easy to feel isolated"

Jenny Bathurst

Jenny is studying journalism at the University of Brighton.

"I try very hard to not be the person that turns an illness into their identity. I can very much easily see how it’s done, and I suspect that for many people I know who hear me rattle on about cardiologist referrals and endless symptoms it can probably seem that I am almost obsessive about my condition. And this is why writing last week’s article felt particularly ‘look-at-me-I-am-so-poorly-everyone-feel-sorry-for-me’. If you haven’t read last Saturday’s column, I described how I now, on rare occasions, use a wheelchair to aid me in situations where I would be sat up for a long period of time in order for me to recline and ease my symptoms. On first even considering the idea of using a wheelchair to help me in places such as the theatre or church I was incredibly self-conscious, so I am sure that past Jenny would have been horrified to hear that it had been published for thousands to know.

"To be honest, I didn’t expect much of a reaction at all to the piece. Of course I hope for there to be an impression left on the reader when I write my column, but I don’t necessarily expect to hear from readers and learn of their stories.

"However, hours after my column went live I began receiving messages from old acquaintances or strangers I had never met before relating to what I was saying, and the challenges of being a part-time wheelchair user. Of course we are incredibly fortunate that our bodies enable us to only need an aid on rare occasions, but each of us could relate to those awkward looks you’re bound to receive when getting up from your chair and walking away as if everything is normal.

"I don’t mean to make out that I’m a saint for being so ‘brave’ or that I have single-handedly ended self-consciousness worldwide, but to post something that I thought might bring shame or embarrassment which instead resulted in many being so understanding and feeling so seen was honestly very rewarding.