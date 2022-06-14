K2 Crawley helps support NHS breast screening service for more than 14,000 local women

The service was held at K2 Crawley between 2 February 2020 and 30 September 2021, which had a huge impact on the amount of people able to use the service due to its location. A recent report from University Hospitals Sussex, has shown in that time 24 types of breast cancer were identified.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active Contract Manager, said: “We are delighted that we were able to support women in the local community by hosting the NHS, who ultimately were able to screen almost 10,000 cases of breast cancer.

“Everyone Active is all about our community and by supporting the National Health Service, we’re able to help those who need it. If we can play a part in helping the local community become happier and healthier then we have fulfilled our roles.”