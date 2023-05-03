The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need help and advice for minor ailments and illnesses to use their local pharmacy ahead of the coronation bank holiday long weekend.

All health services in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand, and there continues to be a steady rise in people attending emergency departments.

Bank holidays are traditionally a pressured time for all health services, and that’s why NHS Sussex is urging people to speak to a local pharmacy team to get advice right there and then for minor health concerns, freeing up urgent services for those in most need.

Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals offering expert clinical advice and can help with things like coughs, colds, and other minor health concerns. They are trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need help and advice for minor ailments and illnesses to use their local pharmacy ahead of the coronation bank holiday long weekend. Picture by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A local pharmacy can help with advice on how best to treat upset stomachs, headaches, stings, bites and allergies, and much more.

Ankit Tyagi, a pharmacist in St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex said: “The role of a community pharmacist is very wide, we can offer so much more than prescriptions including consultations about symptoms, medication, and help you find the best treatment for minor illnesses and injuries.”

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “If you are not sure where to go when you are ill, with minor cuts, bites, rashes, then a pharmacist can advise you on the best first aid treatment

“Your local pharmacist can help with much more than you may think and most pharmacies provide a private consulting room for confidential conversations.”

Most pharmacies in Sussex will be closed or have reduced hours over the coronation bank holiday, and the NHS is advising patients to check on their stock of medication order repeat prescriptions now if needed. Those that are open are detailed in the coronation bank holiday pharmacy opening hours.

Anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should contact NHS111 first by dialling 111 or going online to www.111.nhs.uk.

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.

