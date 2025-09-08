Know Your Numbers Week: Free blood pressure checks for over 40s across Sussex

Know Your Numbers Week runs from 8 to 14 September, and is a national campaign led by Blood Pressure UK to raise awareness of the risks of high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

In Sussex, 32,465 people are currently at high risk of hypertension. Encouragingly, 90% of people with hypertension in Sussex had their blood pressure recorded in the past year, a figure above the England average.

Of these, 69% have been treated and reached a target blood pressure appropriate for their age, equating to almost 200,000 people. NHS Sussex has set an ambition to increase treatment coverage further so that thousands more residents are supported to manage their blood pressure effectively.

NHS Sussex is urging all adults aged 40 and above to take advantage of the free blood pressure checks available in community pharmacies. Anyone aged 40 or over, who lives in England, and who does not already have a diagnosis of high blood pressure (or has not had their blood pressure checked by a healthcare professional in the past six months), can use the service – no GP appointment is needed.

People can find their nearest participating community pharmacy by using the NHS postcode finder.

Alongside pharmacy checks, NHS Sussex and West Sussex County Council have introduced the West Sussex Blood Pressure Library Scheme. This new initiative allows residents to borrow a blood pressure monitor from selected libraries and check their numbers at home. The scheme is currently available in Crawley, Bognor Regis, and Goring-by-Sea libraries, with a wider rollout planned later this year.

There are also local events taking place where residents can get their blood pressure checked:

Chichester High Street (outside M&S Food, North Street) – 17 September, 09.30-15.00

Durrington Tesco Foyer – 9 September, 09:30–13:30

Horsham Pavilion in the Park Leisure – 10 September, 09:30–13:30

Brunswick – 8 September, 10:00–13:00 (WellBN patients only)

Benfield – 9 September, 10:00–13:00 (WellBN patients only)

Burwash – 11 September, 10:00–13:00 (WellBN patients only)

Laburnum Grove residential housing, Hollingdean – 14 October, (for Deans & Central PCN patients only) 2-5pm

Collington Surgery – 10 September (for Collington Surgery patients only) 9–12a

Pharmacist technician, Gul Keriwala said:

“When you come into a pharmacy for a blood pressure check, we make the process simple and straightforward. A cuff is placed around your upper arm and the result is available straight away. Depending on the reading, we can offer advice on healthy living, sometimes provide a monitor for you to take home, or recommend that you see your GP.

“If you’re registered with a GP surgery, your result will also be added to your health record so your doctor has the full picture.”

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS Sussex, said:

“Raised blood pressure is the greatest risk factor in cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. It also contributes significantly to health inequalities, with higher prevalence in our most deprived communities.

“Because it has no symptoms, many people are unaware they are at risk. That’s why Know Your Numbers Week is so important. We want everyone over 40 to take advantage of the free checks in community pharmacies or to use initiatives like the library blood pressure monitor loans in West Sussex.

“Knowing your numbers – just like you know your height and weight – can help you take steps to protect your health and live a longer, healthier life.”