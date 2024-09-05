Know Your Numbers Week: NHS Sussex reminds people to check their blood pressure

NHS Sussex is encouraging all adults aged 40 and above to get their blood pressure checked during ‘Know Your Numbers Week,’ which runs from 2 – 8 September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health and care partners across Sussex Health and Care are joining the national campaign, organised annually by Blood Pressure UK, to raise awareness of the serious health risks associated with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

A blood pressure check is quick, painless, and potentially life-saving. Those with high readings can be promptly referred to their GP for effective management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High blood pressure is the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability, after poor diet and smoking, and a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. In Sussex, 33,750 people are at risk due to their blood pressure readings being in the at-risk range.

NHS Logo

NHS Sussex is committed to helping people stay well for longer by doing more to support them in managing their own health and wellbeing. This year, 89% of people with hypertension in Sussex have had their blood pressure recorded in the past year, surpassing the England average.

This achievement is partly due to initiatives like BP@Home, which has provided over 10,000 home blood pressure monitors since 2022, and NHS Sussex’s focus on reducing health inequalities through joined-up services and using digital technology.

In March 2024, 69.9% of patients in Sussex with high blood pressure were treated, which helped them reach a target blood pressure level appropriate for their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Sussex aims to increase this to at least 77% of people – ensuring treatment for an additional 18,233 people with hypertension. This is especially important as Sussex has a 0.5% higher prevalence of hypertension compared to the national picture.

As part of ‘Know Your Numbers Week,’ free blood pressure checks will be available at community pharmacies across Sussex.

GP practices and Primary Care Networks will also be reaching out to their patients.

Deans and Central Brighton PCN will host a Patient Participation Group event on Tuesday, 10 September, where registered patients can learn about high blood pressure, see demonstrations of home monitoring, and receive support from local pharmacists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS Sussex, said: “Raised blood pressure is the greatest risk factor in cardiovascular disease, which includes heart attacks and strokes. It is also the largest cause of the life expectancy gap between the least and most deprived areas in Sussex.

“High blood pressure is symptomless and can go undetected, which is why it is so important to get checked this Know Your Numbers week.

“It is important that people know their blood pressure numbers, just as they know their height and weight. By being aware of their numbers, individuals can take proactive steps to manage their blood pressure and lead a long and healthy life.”