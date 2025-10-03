'Landmark moment' - Sussex hospital trust's new five-year strategy pledges ‘shorter waiting times and better emergency care’

A hospital trust in Sussex has promised ‘shorter waiting times and better emergency care’.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex) this week published its new strategy for 2025-2030, pledging ‘excellent care everywhere’.

This outlined ‘ambitious plans’ to ‘deliver big changes to improve care’ for patients over the next five years.

The NHS Trust runs seven hospitals in Brighton and Hove and West Sussex: Worthing Hospital, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, St Richard’s Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital and Southlands Hospital.

"People across Sussex will benefit from shorter waiting times, better emergency care, and more joined-up and personalised support,” a UHSussex statement read.

“The strategy sets a course to transform hospital care. It sets the blueprint for the future, including:

– The delivery of new centres of excellence;

– £100 million digital transformation;

– More robotic surgery and greater use of artificial intelligence;

– £350 million of investment in clinical services and better facilities and systems.

"Fundamentally, the strategy aims to get the basics right – higher standards of care, fairer access for all, better support for thousands of members of staff, better buildings and equipment.”

Trust chairman Philippa Slinger said the strategy responds to the thousands of people who participated in the Big Conversation last year – ‘and it explains how our services will evolve to provide excellent care everywhere, at all our hospitals by 2030’.

She added: “Our hospitals have always been at the heart of the communities they serve, and whether you are a patient, a partner, a colleague or a neighbour, we want you to know you can rely on us.

The Excellent Care Everywhere strategy has ‘five main ambitions’.

The core focus is excellent care for patients through faster access to services, new specialised centres of excellence, and improved urgent and emergency care.

This is supported through ‘excellent care for people’, with a ‘unified, supportive culture and strong leadership development’ for the trust’s thousands of staff and volunteers.

There will also be an emphasis on ‘illness prevention, strengthened local partnerships, and better environmental sustainability’.

Long-term goals are hoped to be achieved through digital transformation, modern facilities, research leadership, and financial stability.

All these elements are underpinned by Excellent Care Together, a trust ‘unified through shared culture and values’ as well as ‘consistent commitment to best practice, and collaborative leadership at all levels of the organisation’.

Interim Chief Executive, Dr Andy Heeps, said: “Our new strategy is a landmark moment for us and the people we serve. It is a direct response to what our patients and communities told us is important to them.

“We are ambitious, and keen to make real changes to hospital care. Those changes won’t happen overnight, but we are aiming to genuinely transform the way that local people are cared for in their local hospitals.

“It will guide our development to 2030 and a future where all patients receive the best, safest, and most responsive care possible, regardless of where they are treated, or what service they use.”

Chief Strategy Officer, Roxanne Smith, said the strategy represents a ‘comprehensive response’ to a ‘period of significant change’ – driven both by ‘new NHS priorities and the evolving needs of

our aging population’.

She added: “Excellent Care Everywhere is the way we will think, organise, and work differently to unlock the immense potential of our 17,800 staff, seven hospitals, and our budget of more

than £1.5 billion.

“We will be investing heavily in new infrastructure, digital platforms, state-of-the-art equipment, and comprehensive staff training to ensure we provide the excellent and consistent care that every patient deserves.”

To find out more about the trust’s new strategy and vision for 2030, visit www.uhsussex.nhs.uk/strategy.