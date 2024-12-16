Last call to book your Covid and flu jabs through the National Booking Service

While many of us are counting down the sleeps until Christmas, or a holiday break, your local NHS is reminding everyone who is eligible for a flu or COVID-19 vaccination to add getting these jabs to your to-do lists.

Appointments are, and will still be available, but the online NHS National Booking System will close for flu and COVID-19 vaccine bookings in less than a week – this coming Friday, December 20.

Through the service, people can book a vaccination appointment at a wide range of clinics across local communities.

When the service ends, people will still be able to arrange an appointment directly with a local service or attend a walk-in session – but the service makes booking an appointment as easy as possible and so everyone is urged to use it over the next few days.

Residents are being urged to get their winter jabs.

The 119 phone service will remain open until January 31 for any queries that you may have.

Flu and COVID-19 are highly infectious illnesses that can lead to serious complications, especially during the colder months when viruses spread more easily. Vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation, ensuring you can enjoy a safe and healthy festive season with loved ones.

Health and care partners in Sussex are encouraging the public to ‘Help Us Help You’ this winter by outlining key steps people can take, including making sure repeat prescriptions are ordered in time for weekends and bank holidays, stocking up on over-the-counter medicines, and getting vaccinated.

Those eligible for both COVID-19 and flu vaccines this year include:

Those aged 65 years and over

Residents in a care home for older adults

Persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

Frontline health and social care workers, including staff in care homes for older adults

There are also a number of people who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination but can have a free flu vaccination. They are carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

Parents and carers of 2-3-year-olds are also being encouraged to get their little ones booked in for a flu vaccination before Christmas.

The vaccine is offered as a nasal spray, which is painless and involves two quick squirts up their nostril.

Appointments can be booked online via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119.

Read more about the vaccinations and see the latest walk-in clinics.