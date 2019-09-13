Latest on review of Seaford health hub project

A group of councillors scrutinising plans for a new health hub in Seaford are to report back their findings before the end of November

The group, which was set up in June, is set to report its recommendations to Lewes District Council’s scrutiny committee on November 28 – with the potential for a final decision being made the following week.

The date was revealed at a meeting of the scrutiny committee on Thursday (September 12), as councillors heard an update on the group’s activities so far.

The meeting also saw councillors agreed the extent of the group’s official remit.

READ MORE: Seaford health hub plans - town’s doctors surgeries at ‘full capacity’ but loss of green space questioned

MP accused of making ‘misleading’ statements on Seaford health hub project

VIDEO: Why Seaford news new health hub

Known as the Seaford Health Hub Scrutiny Panel, the group is tasked with considering both the advantages and disadvantages of building a specialised health hub at the Downs Leisure Centre in Sutton Road.

As part of this work the group is to consider issues raised in a petition submitted to the council in July – which was signed by more than 2,500 people – and the potential consequences of not proceeding with the project.

Ultimately, the panel is expected to recommend whether or not council leaders should continue with the scheme.

The scrutiny group was set up in June following a request from ward councillors Sam Adeniji (Con) and Christine Brett (Lib Dem), but saw additional attention in light of the July petition.

The panel has already met with many of the interested parties including representatives from the Old School Surgery and the Seaford Medical Practice, as well as members of the Downlands Development Neighbourhood Voice (DDNV) campaign group.

The panel is set to report its findings back to the scrutiny committee at a meeting on November 28. If approved at that meeting, the report and its recommendations will be considered by council leaders at a cabinet meeting the following week.