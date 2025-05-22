Leading doctor urges over-40s in Sussex to check blood pressure during May Measurement Month

As part of May Measurement Month, NHS Sussex is urging all residents aged 40 and over to get their blood pressure checked, a quick and simple step that could help prevent serious health conditions like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease.

Dr. Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS Sussex, is encouraging people to take the opportunity this May to check their blood pressure and understand their risk.

“Many people have high blood pressure without realising it,” said Dr. Kochhar. “May Measurement Month aims to highlight the importance of better prevention, detection and treatment of high blood pressure or hypertension. Having raised blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, strokes and chronic kidney disease.”

In Sussex, more than 32,000 people are estimated to be at high risk, having recorded at least one elevated blood pressure reading without a formal diagnosis.

Blood pressure checks

Free NHS blood pressure checks are available at participating community pharmacies for people aged 40 and over. People can also check their blood pressure at their GP practice or at home with a monitor. If a high reading is detected, pharmacy teams can offer 24-hour follow-up monitoring and, if needed, refer individuals to their GP for further assessment.

Blood pressure readings consistently above 140/90 mmHg may indicate high blood pressure, or hypertension. If left untreated, this condition can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening health issues.

To support easier access to checks, a successful pilot scheme offering blood pressure monitors for loan in three West Sussex libraries is now being expanded to all libraries in the county.

“Hypertension is common but treatable,” added Dr. Kochhar. “Improving your diet and activity levels can help, and in some cases medication is needed. The first step is knowing your numbers.”